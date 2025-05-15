US donald trump Qatar

Donald Trump’s been bigging up his Qatari hosts and this exchange in particular had global supplies of cringe plunging to record lows

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2025

Donald Trump’s tour of the Middle East continues apace, the fewer human rights on display the more he seems to enjoy himself.

And he was really enjoying himself in Qatar – entirely unrelated to that $400m jumbo jet of course – where he announced a bumper Boeing deal and was especially in awe of the furnishings. But don’t let us tell you, over to the president himself.

As global supplies of cringe plunged to record lows, here’s precisely what these people made of that.

And talking of cringe, there was also this, very much this.

