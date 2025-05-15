Donald Trump’s been bigging up his Qatari hosts and this exchange in particular had global supplies of cringe plunging to record lows

US donald trump Qatar

Donald Trump’s tour of the Middle East continues apace, the fewer human rights on display the more he seems to enjoy himself.

And he was really enjoying himself in Qatar – entirely unrelated to that $400m jumbo jet of course – where he announced a bumper Boeing deal and was especially in awe of the furnishings. But don’t let us tell you, over to the president himself.

Trump to the Emir of Qatar, who just gifted him a $400M jet: “I just want to thank you for everything and maybe in particular our friendship. It’s been a loyal, great beautiful friendship. The job you’ve done is second to none.” (Qatar is hosting Hamas leaders and has funded… pic.twitter.com/P0H9hmggdV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 14, 2025

As global supplies of cringe plunged to record lows, here’s precisely what these people made of that.

HOW does anyone on his staff let him go out in public with that LARGE gap in his bronzer around his hairline & ears? — Gloria DeGeorge (@DeGeorgeG) May 15, 2025

Village idiot — Retrievalsresists (@Retrievals1) May 14, 2025

The orange shit stain on his face is so fucking embarrassing on its own and then he opens his idiot mouth and speaks. — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) May 15, 2025

Next up: Trump orders camel brigade for his birthday parade. — MediaRater (@BLStrangfeld) May 14, 2025

And talking of cringe, there was also this, very much this.

With more makeup caked on his face than Tammy Faye Bakker in her prime, Trump praising the Emir of Qatar as “tall” and “handsome” is peak cringe. pic.twitter.com/PbN4EkkuxB — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 14, 2025

