13 things that humans do that aliens might think are weird!

Exclusive aliens

Do aliens exist? We haven’t a clue. If they do though, and ever came to earth, we wonder what they’d really think of humans? We’ve put together a few thoughts on some things that humans do that aliens might possibly find a bit weird!

1.

When humans are happy, angry, sad or hurt then wetness sometimes leaks from their eyes.

2.

Humans happily let other species dwell alongside them in their homes.

3.

When a human owns a creature called a dog, the human pays for the care of the dog, feeds them, walks them in all weathers, and picks up their poop.

Yet the human still calls themselves the master or mistress and considers themselves the one in charge.

4.

The hair on a human’s body is often considered good or bad, depending where on the body it actually is.

5.

Many humans enjoy watching other humans kick a round object in order to try and get it into a net. The best round object kickers are paid vast sums of money for doing this.

6.

Humans often drink beverages that affect how their brain and body works, and can make them unwell if too much is consumed, as a tool for bonding with other humans.

7.

If a human has a lot of money, they can get away with many things that a person with very little money is unable to.

8.

Some humans enjoy eating foods that cause them to sweat, have a runny nose, and may cause gastrointestinal problems and even pain.

9.

Humans can actually survive even if they lose some of their limbs.

10.

Many humans own a device which they can use to communicate with other humans anywhere in the world and to discover information about millions of subjects.

Some humans though mainly use these devices just to pick unnecessary fights with other humans they don’t even know, and to watch videos of funny cats.

11.

Most humans celebrate the date they were born every year.

Often with spherical rubber objects filled with human breath, and a sweet, baked food item into which they poke small pieces of cylindrical wax that they then set light to.

12.

Some humans like to get into a metal machine that takes them high up into the sky, then jump out of it using a piece of nylon to aid them in returning safely back onto the ground.

13.

Looking at a box where they can see other humans pretending to be other humans is considered a source of relaxation and entertainment for many humans.

