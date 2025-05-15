Victoria Derbyshire asked Reform UK’s newest MP precisely how they would stop the boats and her response said it all

Politics Newsnight Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

To Newsnight now and the estimable Victoria Derbyshire, who asked Reform UK’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, to put the tiniest bit of flesh on her party’s policy proposals.

Specifically on how exactly they would stop the boats, and her response – while not entirely unpredictable – really did say it all.

“How would you do it, how would you stop people getting into the small boats?”@vicderbyshire challenges new Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin on her party’s approach to stopping illegal Channel crossings setting off from France to the UK.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/ZnbV2R6pQC — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 14, 2025

And that wasn’t the only Reform UK policy Derbyshire was keen to ask about.

“Do you think an extra pound a day will encourage people to work in care homes?”@vicderbyshire challenges new Reform MP Sarah Pochin on her party’s plans to “make work pay” by increasing income tax thresholds.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/oapZLtOKaL — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 14, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

“How would you do it, how would you stop people getting into the small boats?” Victoria challenged Sarah Pochin on her party’s approach to stopping illegal Channel crossings setting off from France to the UK. Answer, dear reader, was there none pic.twitter.com/F38L9AEpeD — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) May 15, 2025

2.

How would you sto the small boats? “So. Err…” (tries to answer different question) But how… “It’s one of our key policies…” But HOW ???? Basically, Reform CAN’T, and Reform WON’T. Reform supporters really are the most gullible of the gullible if they believe the hype. — Seagull Ryszard (@SeagullRichard) May 15, 2025

3.

Ladies and gentlemen, here, Pochin, a fucking idiot, has no answers. https://t.co/UaiiR2RXAy — Lord Monsieur Prepuce (@MPrepuce) May 15, 2025

4.

OMG, she is as bad as the rest of @reformparty_uk ! They have no idea and don’t want Labour to be successful on immigration because it’s their single hook to reel in the idiots who pay into their Limited Co. — Tracy (@Tracy52468806) May 15, 2025

5.

She got totally owned by Victoria Derbyshire throughout the interview by just being asked the simplest questions

If any Reform voter can take their head out the sand and watch this objectively and point to any reason what solutions they have, then go ahead and try and defend them — Russell O'Connor (@russell_oconnor) May 15, 2025

6.

Dear, the UK media: This is how you tackle @reformparty_uk. Instead of inviting them on to your shows every day and letting them chat, unchallenged — actually ask some questions. They have no answers, as this 1:22 long clip shows. It doesn't take long. Be better. https://t.co/nzfmtRxKDr — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 15, 2025

7.

“Do you think an extra pound a day will encourage people to work in care homes?” Victoria challenges new Reform MP Sarah Pochin on her party’s plans to “make work pay” by increasing income tax thresholds. Answer, dear reader, was there none pic.twitter.com/cFNw9oVFsj — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) May 15, 2025

8.

They are hopeless, their plans have no backbone, they have not been thought out, its just slogans thrown out on repeat on a daily basis, as soon as they are challenged they fall to bits. How have people been sucked in by these baseless lies. — David Hough (@davidhoughone) May 15, 2025

9.

This is what happens when your popularity is based on just repeating slogans over again to get into the heads of the people and chant from the sidelines how rubbish your opponents are.

But when you do a simple dive, there's actually no substance to any of it.

They have nothing. — Russell O'Connor (@russell_oconnor) May 15, 2025

Last word to this person.

Note to all broadcasters: if you are going to platform Reform day in, day out, go the Victoria Derbyshire way. #Newsnight Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin beautifully shown up for the clueless content of the empty paperbag party that is Reform. pic.twitter.com/Jwq9k0i3ep — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) May 15, 2025

And this person.

@vicderbyshire is stepping up to the mark in holding the people she interviews to account more and more nowadays… good well done keep it up! — Jason Unsworth | Atmosphere Airlines (@JasonUnsworthAA) May 14, 2025

READ MORE

Robert F Kennedy Jr was given a hilarious jump scare by a Senate hearing protestor and everyone made the same joke

Source @BBCNewsnight