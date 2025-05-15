US donald trump Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump tried to shrug off Putin’s peace talks no-show and was owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2025

Donald Trump, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, said he’d bring an end to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

Turns out, more than 100 days later, it’s a little bit more complicated than that, and the jury is still out on exactly what Trump has achieved (excluding what he’s achieved for himself, obviously).

After three days of anticipation and speculation, it turned out Vladimir Putin did not turn up in person for peace talks in Turkey with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after all.

Trump was asked about this latest blow to his 24-hour promise on the latest leg of his tour of the Middle East, and he put the bravest of faces on the whole thing. A brave face, and a stupid face, obviously.

