Barack Obama shared some harsh truths about Donald Trump, but it was a gesture that served the hottest burn

Michelle and Barack Obama appeared on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, offering their full support for Kamala Harris, and they both went straight for the jugular on Trump’s character and record.

Here’s what Michelle said.

Michelle Obama: "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of 2 hard-working highly educated successful people who happened to be Black." pic.twitter.com/fsAHLKP5if — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2024

People were very much here for it.

2016 Michelle Obama: When they go low, we go high. 2024 Michelle Obama: pic.twitter.com/tVO4N8nRUZ — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama 2016: "When they go low, we go high!"

Michelle Obama 2024: "Let me tell you about this motherfucker named Trump…" — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (@What46HasDone) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama is showing why Democrats beg her to do this thing she hates doing so much. She’s amazingly good at it. Exceptional every time. A singular political talent. — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) August 21, 2024

I can't even tell you how cathartic it is to watch Michelle Obama totally unload on the small man who did everything he could to make her and Barack's life hell. She'd been holding back so long, and she was STILL graceful in her evisceration of trump. VERY SATISFYING. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 21, 2024

The jury’s out on whether the former President’s speech matched up to his wife’s, but this comment drew a few gasps. Well, not so much the comment as the subtle sign language that went with it.

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Nailed the comedic timing. Twitter/X loved it.

Ummmm, check out what Obama does with his hands when he talks about Trump's obsession with crowd sizes. pic.twitter.com/pnOqRVUyP9 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 21, 2024

Barack Obama basically just told the whole world that Donald Trump is small in the pants. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 21, 2024

The comedic genius of this moment is Barack Obama giving a quick double-take reaction to the accordion gesture *his own hands are making*…right when they were at the *smallest* distance apart.#DNC2024CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/xjqunTxDzu — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 21, 2024

I really hope that Barack Obama’s most subtle of all dick jokes plays a small part in a two hour video essay about how America denied fascism made by some 24 year old in the year 2060. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) August 21, 2024

Let me be clear: do not f**k with Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/GiSyK40ULV — Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) August 21, 2024

When Obama said crowd sizes and did the thing with this hands: pic.twitter.com/8XtaYJaoct — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) August 21, 2024

Barack did a dick joke on live TV at the #DNC2024CHICAGO. The Obamas truly give 0 F's. And you know what? Good for them. Trump promoted the racist birther conspiracy, Republicans ran with it, and forced Obama to produce his birth certificate. Let them humiliate Donald. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 21, 2024

wow this clip has really mushroomed on social media https://t.co/bBvdQ1EqJy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2024

Did Obama just make a size joke on stage at the #DNC with his hands re Trump? This ain’t the “When they go low, we go high” party anymore. — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) August 21, 2024

Barack Obama just got under Trump’s skin BIGLY… “His WEIRD obsession with crowd sizes” pic.twitter.com/A0NLkV8qQE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 21, 2024

Oh yeah, I totally noticed that, and the crowd got it right away. He kept a straight face though. Wicked funny and plenty of plausible deniability. GENIUS! — Alexandra Dixon Олександра Діксон (@AlexandraDixon) August 21, 2024

Barack Obama detonates the gestural equivalent of a nuclear device at the DNC and you will absolutely know it when you see it. https://t.co/au4kAUFA2v — Van Badham (@vanbadham) August 21, 2024

MUST-WATCH: Tonight at the DNC, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, decided to take the gloves off and get even with Donald Trump. Donald Trump won't mentally survive this. He won't. pic.twitter.com/g73JNsYZyC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 21, 2024

Saw Obama do a dick joke live. pic.twitter.com/3EWOVXCZlT — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 21, 2024

Teamwork.

michelle and barack obama pic.twitter.com/vUa3DquJcZ — jesse spector (@jessespector) August 21, 2024

