Donald Trump’s furious response to a reporter’s question he didn’t like is a chilling insight into the White House right now

There’s a reason Donald Trump spends so much time on Fox News (and appoints so many Fox News alumni to his Cabinet) and that’s because they never ask a question he doesn’t want to answer.

Fortunately there remains a large part of the American media attempting to hold the president to account (although how long they get to ask questions in the White House remains to be seen).

And this was a classic case in point – an entirely legitimate query about Trump’s extraordinary acceptance of a $400m jumbo from Qatar – and Trump’s furious response is a chilling insight into the state of the White House right now.

Trump to reporter: You should know better because you’ve been embarrassed enough and so has your network. Your network is a disaster. ABC is a disaster pic.twitter.com/OyF6Y7mbsG — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Donald Trump is having a meltdown about ABC News asking him about the jet that Qatar is giving him. Says it all.pic.twitter.com/jfFlopGAiX — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 12, 2025

This is corruption at its peak but he’s mad at reporters who ask genuine questions. Unbelievable! — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 12, 2025

BREAKING: Trump just melted down when asked if he’ll keep the $400M luxury plane Qatar is gifting him. “You’re ABC fake news. You should be embarrassed asking that question.” Classic Trump: caught red-handed, lashes out, hopes you won’t notice the crime. We noticed. pic.twitter.com/lW6TxapO52 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 12, 2025

The thin-skinned guy with a fourth grade vocabulary receives a legitimate question and lashes out that they are “fake news.” — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) May 12, 2025

Fat orange fuck can’t let people speak — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) May 12, 2025

