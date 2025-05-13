US donald trump media

Donald Trump’s furious response to a reporter’s question he didn’t like is a chilling insight into the White House right now

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2025

There’s a reason Donald Trump spends so much time on Fox News (and appoints so many Fox News alumni to his Cabinet) and that’s because they never ask a question he doesn’t want to answer.

Fortunately there remains a large part of the American media attempting to hold the president to account (although how long they get to ask questions in the White House remains to be seen).

And this was a classic case in point – an entirely legitimate query about Trump’s extraordinary acceptance of a $400m jumbo from Qatar – and Trump’s furious response is a chilling insight into the state of the White House right now.

And these people surely said it best.

