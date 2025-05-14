US donald trump

Donald Trump wandered off in the wrong direction at the Saudi Arabia deal signing, and people are patiently waiting for the media pile-on

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 14th, 2025

As part of his brief tour of the Middle East, Donald Trump has been in Saudi Arabia, where he struck a lucrative arms deal in his relentless pursuit of the title ‘The Peace President’.

The CEOs of several US companies went along as part of the push to secure new contracts for the US, including the heads of Amazon, Boeing, Google and Halliburton. Of course, President Musk was there.

The Saudis pulled out all the stops to make Trump feel at home, short of – we presume – stacking confidential documents in the bathroom, and turning his bedroom into a putting green.

In spite of the homely atmosphere, in one pretty embarrassing moment, the President appeared to lose his bearings and wander off in the wrong direction before being steered back.

Apparently, the table with the US flag and a single empty chair wasn’t enough of a visual cue for the almost 79-year-old. The internet collectively rolled its eyes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

