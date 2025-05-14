Donald Trump wandered off in the wrong direction at the Saudi Arabia deal signing, and people are patiently waiting for the media pile-on

US donald trump

As part of his brief tour of the Middle East, Donald Trump has been in Saudi Arabia, where he struck a lucrative arms deal in his relentless pursuit of the title ‘The Peace President’.

Donald Trump signed a strategic economic deal worth $600 billion dollars with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh as he began a tour of Gulf states aimed at drumming up trillions of dollars in investments https://t.co/SeIGNiRzN9 pic.twitter.com/93OrdmqIBN — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) May 14, 2025

The CEOs of several US companies went along as part of the push to secure new contracts for the US, including the heads of Amazon, Boeing, Google and Halliburton. Of course, President Musk was there.

Why are all these CEOs including Elon in Saudi Arabia right now kissing the asses of Trump and MBS? pic.twitter.com/2WWDRYGPwh — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 13, 2025

The Saudis pulled out all the stops to make Trump feel at home, short of – we presume – stacking confidential documents in the bathroom, and turning his bedroom into a putting green.

Saudi Royal Court now has a mobile McDonald’s serving Trump during his stay pic.twitter.com/Nk5HZitAae — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) May 13, 2025

In spite of the homely atmosphere, in one pretty embarrassing moment, the President appeared to lose his bearings and wander off in the wrong direction before being steered back.

A confused Trump walks to the opposite side of the room and has to be guided back in the correct direction pic.twitter.com/L6Gie6ESxv — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 13, 2025

Apparently, the table with the US flag and a single empty chair wasn’t enough of a visual cue for the almost 79-year-old. The internet collectively rolled its eyes.

I'm sure there will be multiple headlines speaking on his cognitive decline, right?pic.twitter.com/aKYSifTF2r — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 13, 2025

Imagine Fox News if Joe Biden struggled to get out of his chair and then wandered over to the wrong table. What an embarrassment in Saudi Arabia by Trump. pic.twitter.com/g8qUx29Oh8 — Pissed Off Princess (@Pr17c5) May 13, 2025

BREAKING: In a shocking senile

moment, Donald Trump appears confused as he walks to the opposite side of the room and needed to be guided back to the right direction. Should we start asking if he’s fit enough for the job? pic.twitter.com/Sf2hlCcjkD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 13, 2025

Dementia Don doesn’t know where the fuck he is or what the fuck he’s supposed to be doing. https://t.co/Ul1MWkD8s6 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 13, 2025

They threw a fit when Biden had to be told where to go. Crickets about Donald though. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 13, 2025

Why is this poor old man being led around like a baby on a car ride that’s about to fall asleep? — The Sarcastic Canuck (@Sarcastic_Canuk) May 13, 2025

He looked like a Roomba that lost signal mid-spin—just bumping into diplomacy and hoping someone claps. If this guy’s leading the free world, we better start printing instructions on the carpets. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) May 13, 2025

