US donald trump

Donald Trump just claimed he invented the word ‘equalise’ and these 13 people surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2025

In Donald Trump world there is no-one more amazing than Donald Trump, the world-beating stable genius art of the deal maker who wins elections even when he loses them, and the great slasher of tariffs which he himself imposed only a few days before.

And yet sometimes his outlandish claims really do reach unexpected new heights, and this was surely one of them, when the president claimed to have just invented the world ‘equalise’.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

