Donald Trump just claimed he invented the word ‘equalise’ and these 13 people surely said it best

In Donald Trump world there is no-one more amazing than Donald Trump, the world-beating stable genius art of the deal maker who wins elections even when he loses them, and the great slasher of tariffs which he himself imposed only a few days before.

And yet sometimes his outlandish claims really do reach unexpected new heights, and this was surely one of them, when the president claimed to have just invented the world ‘equalise’.

Trump: “Basically what we’re doing is equalizing. It’s a new word that I came up, which I think is probably the best word.” pic.twitter.com/F0n7mGtDM4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

He came up with the word “equalizing”? https://t.co/2tr4DrwW8w — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 12, 2025

2.

How do people take this idiot seriously — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) May 12, 2025

3.

This is what happens when a goddamned idiot who has the vocabulary of a kindergartener with a severe head injury and is also an extreme narcissist uses a word he hasn’t heard before: He thinks he invented it. Fucking moron. https://t.co/72lNZPTWRd — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) May 12, 2025

4.

Did anyone tell this guy? pic.twitter.com/SLB9ZOGkNT — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) May 12, 2025

5.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, “equalize” dates back to around 1705, and “equalizing” (as its present participle and gerund form) would have appeared in print soon after. …but yeah, MAGA will 100% believe he “invented” the word. — Kim Randall (@_kimrandall) May 12, 2025

6.