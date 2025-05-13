The Pope was asked if he had any message for the United States and it was a brutal one-word burn for the ages

US donald trump pope

The more we hear from Pope Leo XIV, the more we like him.

And we can’t help but feel that a lot of what he is saying is aimed at one person in particular (and not just because he’s the first American pope).

The new pope, for instance, has warned against the ‘communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred’ while applauding journalists’ commitment to ‘truth’.

And in particular this moment when hew as asked if he had any message for the United States.

Reporter: “Holy Father, any message to the United States?” Pope Leo: “Many.” pic.twitter.com/9sSjBHxwuG — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 12, 2025

And while it’s obviously open to interpretation, there was no end of people choosing to interpret it in one way in particular.

1.

this is the most menacing thing I’ve seen a Pope say in my entire life https://t.co/BPqRDxOlfK — Madoc Cairns (@MadocCairns) May 12, 2025

2.

this is the kind of thing a guy says before he hits you with an apostolic letter exclusively using the papal We — Madoc Cairns (@MadocCairns) May 12, 2025

3.

Having a pope who’s a native English speaker means he’s gonna tell them a million different ways how terrible they are. — Hilaria Alexander (@hilarialexander) May 13, 2025

4.

It sounds like the kindest warning — White_Inked (@White_Inked_) May 13, 2025

5.

The Catholic Church v. The Trump Regime was not on my bingo card. https://t.co/i63S1DSFF7 — Simon (@Bruusen) May 12, 2025

6.