ITV’s Paul Brand pointed out the rise in immigration after Brexit and the fury of these Brexiters was off the scale

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2025

With immigration very much back on top of the political agenda after Enoch, sorry, Keir Starmer’s speech about the danger of us becoming an ‘island of strangers’, it was only natural that ITV’s estimable Paul Brand should look at how immigration numbers have changed in recent years.

And it’s particularly revealing to look at what happened in the wake of Brexit, that consummate act of self-harm which was intended to enable Boris Johnson and his ilk to take back control of our borders.

Who’d have thunk it?

And just in case you were interested in digging down a little deeper …

But it’s fair to say that these Brexiters weren’t happy about having it pointed out like this, they really weren’t happy at all, and they were proper fumin’ like it’s 2016 all over again.

Just the wrong kind of Brexit, see?

You won. Get over it.

Source @PeterStefanovi2