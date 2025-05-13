ITV’s Paul Brand pointed out the rise in immigration after Brexit and the fury of these Brexiters was off the scale

Politics brexit immigration itv news

With immigration very much back on top of the political agenda after Enoch, sorry, Keir Starmer’s speech about the danger of us becoming an ‘island of strangers’, it was only natural that ITV’s estimable Paul Brand should look at how immigration numbers have changed in recent years.

And it’s particularly revealing to look at what happened in the wake of Brexit, that consummate act of self-harm which was intended to enable Boris Johnson and his ilk to take back control of our borders.

Well done @itvnews on pointing out the soaring rise in immigration “since we completed Brexit” – a key factor. This should be pointed out to Farage (who championed Brexit) in every interview pic.twitter.com/XWkEDIrAS2 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 12, 2025

Who’d have thunk it?

And just in case you were interested in digging down a little deeper …

2025: Paul Brand from ITV News explains how immigration shot up after we took back control of our borders with Brexit 2019: Boris Johnson says that immigration numbers will come down because Brexit allows us to lower migration Inside the EU with Freedom of Movement, migration… pic.twitter.com/hjjLbGXiX9 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 12, 2025

But it’s fair to say that these Brexiters weren’t happy about having it pointed out like this, they really weren’t happy at all, and they were proper fumin’ like it’s 2016 all over again.

It’s not Brexit…have you seen the state of Europe? Literally EVERY European country has a problem with immigration you loon! How people fall for this trash is unbelievable! OPEN YOUR EYES!!!! — Westminister Crook Watch (@ShadWestminster) May 12, 2025

Brexit wasn’t completed properly and Labour are WEF / EU puppets, clawing back in. So, there’s that. Nobody anticipated the borders would be flung open. Again the British people did not get what they voted for. — Lady Windermere (@VC2243) May 12, 2025

Well done for being absolute clowns. If we’d had a decent government since then and they actually lowered migration to tens of thousands, would you say that was because of Brexit? Because that’s totally something that could have happened. Brexit didn’t cause this. Bad… — Dan (@YorkshiremanDan) May 12, 2025

Nothing to do with Brexit. Mass immigration sits entirely with the politicians from Tony Blair onwards. — Dave (@Dahshur11) May 13, 2025

Yep the EU are letting the scum roll on to the land of milk and honey so its not there problem , u thick clown . — Onwards and Upwards (@LMilk007) May 12, 2025

God you’ll try and spin everything!

You really do think we’re all stupid and we’ll actually listen and believe a word of it! — chris mackay (@chrismackay5) May 13, 2025

Good god ‍♂️ Brexit did not cause that. Weak leadership and bad policy caused that. Did you even think about what you posted, or did you just think it sounded good on TV and regurgitated it? — CriticalDrinker (@ChrisHo03515950) May 13, 2025

He’s actually pointing out that the UK became more attractive after Brexit. — The Polecat (@polecat_the) May 12, 2025

Just the wrong kind of Brexit, see?

A “Key Factor” is that Farage wasn’t involved in any post Brexit negotiations. This narrative they want to push won’t work. https://t.co/OcdqKKjmis — Stefan (@stefan89) May 13, 2025

You won. Get over it.

READ MORE

The Pope was asked if he had any message for the United States and it was a brutal one-word burn for the ages

Source @PeterStefanovi2