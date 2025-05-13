Exclusive summer

With the temperatures hotting up, it seems summer is actually on the way.

For some, this is not good news, though. While many can’t wait for the hotter weather to hit us, some find the heat literally too hot to handle. The temperature goes up and their mood goes down, and here are some reasons why…

11 reasons why summer sucks

1. Bugs

Wasps. Stupid flies that get into the house but then can’t find their way back out. Mosquitoes. Need we say more?

2. Barbecues

Obviously not all barbecues are bad, but the smoke and smell of burnt sausages constantly wafting about can start to get a bit much, especially if you’ve got your washing hanging outside to dry.

3. Having to constantly apply sun cream

And inevitably missing a patch and getting burnt on that spot.

4. Not being able to sleep at night

Plus the worry of a monster getting your foot if you try and cool down by putting your leg outside of the covers.

5. Still having to lug a jacket and/or umbrella with you when you go out

Even though the weather app says it’s going to be nice all day, from experience you know this might not be the case.

6. Office air conditioning arguments

It’s pretty much guaranteed within one office that there will be someone who wants to crank the air con right up when it’s hot and someone, who seems to actually be half lizard, who constantly then complains that it’s too cold and wants it turned back down. Then they both want people to pick sides.

7. Humidity hair

You leave the house looking great. Then the humidity laughs in your face and messes with your hair.

8. Being sweaty

Even with industrial strength deodorant, you might still find yourself surreptitiously sniffing your armpits in case your sweat has overpowered it due to the heat. Plus avoiding certain colours of clothes in case they show sweat patches.

9. Hay Fever

Because runny eyes, a snotty nose, and constant sneezing isn’t a good look for anyone. And makes you feel rubbish too.

10. Having to wear summer clothes

It’s just so much easier to get dressed when it’s colder, and can keep bits you might not want to show in public under wraps without risking heat stroke.

11. Public transport

Bad enough at the best of times, but even worse when the tube feels hotter than hell or you’re on the bus wedged under someone’s sweaty armpit.

What are your thoughts…hot or not?

Image Screengrab