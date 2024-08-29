Celebrity hollywood women

Sigourney Weaver was asked why she always plays strong women and every woman everywhere stood up to applaud

John Plunkett. Updated August 29th, 2024

Sigourney Weaver has been a hero of ours for as long as we can remember, starring in some our favourite ever films from Alien to The Ice Storm, from Aliens to Ghostbusters, from Working Girl to (special mention!) the peerless Galaxy Quest.

But that’s enough of her filmography, we mention her because she’s just received the lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, where she was asked why she always plays strong women.

And you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate her magnificent answer, but it probably helps.

Absolutely nailed it! Bravo, Sigourney Weaver.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

And because we’re talking Sigourney, here is the Venice tribute to some of her incredible peformances, and the clips themselves are good, Sigourney’s reaction while she watches them even better.

Source @Sigourney49