Sigourney Weaver was asked why she always plays strong women and every woman everywhere stood up to applaud

Sigourney Weaver has been a hero of ours for as long as we can remember, starring in some our favourite ever films from Alien to The Ice Storm, from Aliens to Ghostbusters, from Working Girl to (special mention!) the peerless Galaxy Quest.

But that’s enough of her filmography, we mention her because she’s just received the lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, where she was asked why she always plays strong women.

And you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate her magnificent answer, but it probably helps.

“I’m always asked why I play strong women and I always think that’s such a weird question because I just play women and women are strong and women don’t give up. You know why? We can’t. We have to do it” pic.twitter.com/hJHBGyv3i7 — Sigourney Weaver fan (@Sigourney49) August 28, 2024

Absolutely nailed it! Bravo, Sigourney Weaver.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Right on Sigourney pic.twitter.com/GqbPNAEGB2 — Mads Riis (@MadsRiis8) August 28, 2024

You guys throw the word mother around too easily, but this one? SHE IS mother. https://t.co/x8quTcHpL9 — Hilaria Alexander (@hilarialexander) August 28, 2024

Exactly. Thanks for putting this out there in simple terms for all to understand. — Howiseeit # ☮️ (@bluesky_seeker) August 28, 2024

I adore you. I have grown up watching you on my TV. And I wanted to be a total badass just like you when I grew up. I’m 46 now, and I strive daily to be the badass you taught me I could be. Thank you — HollyWood of Ohio (@HollyWouldOfOh) August 28, 2024

She's so spot on. Nobody ever asks a male actor, Why do you always play a strong man? It's as if the default nature of women is weakness and men, strength. In my experience during extreme or difficult situations, women are magnitudes stronger, and more reliable, than most men. https://t.co/a7iyk6hO6O — スコット (@y2skot) August 28, 2024

She is just the best ❤️ — Brad Whiteside (@Holy_Shadows) August 28, 2024

And because we’re talking Sigourney, here is the Venice tribute to some of her incredible peformances, and the clips themselves are good, Sigourney’s reaction while she watches them even better.

Her reaction pic.twitter.com/5AXdj7wsJb — Sigourney Weaver fan (@Sigourney49) August 28, 2024

