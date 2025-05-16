US donald trump France WW2

Donald Trump just said Hitler made a speech at the Eiffel Tower and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2025

Never let it be said that Donald Trump isn’t thinking about the most important issues at this time of historic and frankly terrifying global uncertainty.

Like how much credit the US is given for ending World War Two. In particular, how much credit the US receives in comparison to France, for instance, after Adolph Hitler gave a speech at the Eiffel Tower. Can you imagine?

Except of course you’d have to imagine because this never happened.

And these people were only too happy to put Trump right. Spectacularly so.

