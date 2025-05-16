Donald Trump just said Hitler made a speech at the Eiffel Tower and was schooled into next year

US donald trump France WW2

Never let it be said that Donald Trump isn’t thinking about the most important issues at this time of historic and frankly terrifying global uncertainty.

Like how much credit the US is given for ending World War Two. In particular, how much credit the US receives in comparison to France, for instance, after Adolph Hitler gave a speech at the Eiffel Tower. Can you imagine?

Except of course you’d have to imagine because this never happened.

Trump to American troops: “We love France, right? But I think we did a little more to win the war than France did. Do we agree? I don’t want to be a wise guy, but when Hitler made his speech at the Eiffel Tower, I would say that wasn’t exactly ideal.” pic.twitter.com/0q8EtysfvJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2025

And these people were only too happy to put Trump right. Spectacularly so.

Hitler didn’t give a speech at the Eiffel Tower. Just another example of obvious mental decline. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 15, 2025

Future Narrator: Hitler never gave a speech at the Eiffel Tower but the U.S. media continued to ignore Trump’s increasing mental decline even as he became more untethered from reality. https://t.co/qYtKcDWEyB — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 15, 2025

217,600 French soldiers died in WWII.

580,000 French civilians died. 141,000 American soldiers died in the European theater. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) May 15, 2025

Who can forget that famous speech that Hitler famously didn’t give at the Eiffel Tower in 1940 to thousands of non-existent Frenchmen? https://t.co/avMKSg9aku pic.twitter.com/3PNFrfrKj5 — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) May 15, 2025

What a small weak man. Who abused him as a child to make him this desperate for pats on the back? — Jenny (@shindig101) May 15, 2025

Joe Biden flubbing Macron’s name as Mitterrand was evidence he had serious cognitive decline. Meanwhile the current president (age 78) completely invents imaginary Hitler speeches at the Eiffel Tower and everything is totally fine! Nothing to see here. https://t.co/BpcQzzzdFA — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) May 15, 2025

Hitler never made a speech at the Eiffel Tower, our president is a draft-dodging dumbass. https://t.co/YQNGmhocPl — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 15, 2025

