Andrew Tate said it was gay to pay a speeding fine and was humiliatingly owned into next year

Twitter Andrew tate comebacks

Back to the world – briefly – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, where the human trafficking suspect took time out from hanging around outside Romanian courthouses to share his opinion on why real men don’t pay speeding tickets.

Just to rewind a little bit, it all began when @art_is_found shared a perfectly reasonable query on Twitter about a belated speeding fine he received a year after he arrived home from his honeymoon in Italy.

my wife and i had our honeymoon in italy exactly a year ago just got an italian speeding ticket in the mail (1 year later lol) do i have to actually pay this thing? what happens if i don’t — ✞ ✞ (@art_is_found) September 3, 2024

It prompted plenty of helpful replies like this.

Italian here. Shouldn’t say this but it really depends on where you you got the ticket. If in the north, you’d better pay it. If in the south, well, the bureaucracy there is so fucked up that only 16% of the fines are actually settled. — Jonah the Prophet (@jonahtheprophet) September 3, 2024

And funny replies like this.

please pay, we needa the money — Michael Bacarella (@mbacarella) September 3, 2024

And this.

Imagine getting extradited over a speeding ticket — Nugs (@Nugjokes) September 3, 2024

And then, with a grim sense of inevitability, the hateful ones.

Well, one particularly hateful one (if you’d rather not read – and we don’t blame you – then basically he’s saying real men don’t pay speeding fines, and the fact that some do is basically spelling the end of western civilisation).

You’re a faggot and this display of absolute cowardice at even CONSIDERING paying is how western civilisation ended up cucked to homos and females. Your wife will one day leave you because she senses your weakness. And you deserve it. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 4, 2024

And it’s fair to say that @art_is_foun gave exactly as good as they got.

I will end your bloodline little man. pic.twitter.com/HbBQHIQCWe — ✞ ✞ (@art_is_found) September 4, 2024

So much so that Tate felt compelled to recored a whole video in response.

And we’re glad he did because he ended up owned into next year.

1.

You are literally the biggest loser I can possibly imagine — Max (@mwrs22) September 4, 2024

2.

Hey Mr Tate. Thanks for sharing this video. I recently paid my electricity bill + council tax and I’m a little frightened I may now be a homosexual. Is it preferable to say “no homo” prior to paying these bills? Please get back to me at your earliest convenience. — T (@TorayKortan) September 4, 2024

3.

Say it to my face Andrew. I didn’t pay it btw. pic.twitter.com/6zCEQKcxDR — ✞ ✞ (@art_is_found) September 4, 2024

4.

You have actually gone out of your way and made a three minute and thirty two second video because of a tweet — PUSB (@ccfc_07) September 4, 2024

5.