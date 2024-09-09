Everyone’s favourite naughty goat – Gary the pr*ck – has been up to mischief again, and his owner’s sweary reaction is hilarious

Animals funny goats

Anne Lomas of Willow Lane Alpacas in Flookburgh, has her work cut out trying to stay one step ahead of her goat behaving badly – Gary.

The serial mischief maker has gone viral in the past for indulging in a spot of light bra theft, but in his latest exploit he somehow managed to wear (and wreck) a roll of chicken wire, and Anne’s understandably sweary reaction is everything the little butter deserves.

Gary’s misbehaviour has only made even more people love him. Here’s what they’ve been saying.

1.

Gary is a legend, everyone needs a Gary the goat in their life.

Georgeallan26

2.

Nice fascinator Gary!

It’s Just Claire

3.

I love the way you’re ranting to him as if he has any clue.

Yasmin

4.

Gary is amazing to watch…I’m so glad he’s not my problem tho.

Me, Myself N I…GEN-X

5.

The way he came upto you like “erm I’m in a bit of a pickle, can you help me”.

Natalie77

6.

I love how you talk to Gary lol… it’s obvious you love him to bits even though he’s so naughty.

Mystic_D65

7.

Gary chose the thug life….

Nellie

8.

The commentary is so funny

okokok

9.

I have only just seen Gary. But now I love him.

Neeeems

10.

Gary is a menace…I love him hahaha.

Sas

11.

Gary is now confined to the naughty corner!

Pinky0000130

12.

Gary be rockin’ Paris fashion week.

Emerson and Gilbert

13.

Gary has absolutely no regrets!

Neasa Ní Dhomhnaill

He really has a taste for chicken feed – unfortunately.

Gary (and many other animals from the farm) can also be found on Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the Willow Lane Alpacas website.

Source Willow Lane Alpacas Image Screengrab