The A++ takedown of a bigot telling women how to dress was already good but these men’s replies made it even better

Twitter Derek Guy takedowns

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where the social media site is choc full of exactly the sort of people you’d imagine it would be.

Like this person, who went viral with this attempt to tell women how to dress in the most bigoted and unpleasant way possible.

Imagine being excited to send your girl off to be a wh*re at a festival pic.twitter.com/FqBBm2fTHd — ᴛᴊ0ʜɴɴʏ (@jt0hny) September 8, 2024

It go no end of love from a certain type of man.

And then guys wonder why their girlfriends don’t respect them…if your girl goes to a festival it’s an L. Just leave her bro… — Myron Gaines (@unplugfitX) September 9, 2024

But we preferred what these people had to say.

Imagine being so insecure as a man you can’t let your woman go off and enjoy herself and wear what she wants. Have a fucking cry. https://t.co/Mp33WqsTVp — Dylan Sirett (@dylan_sirett) September 9, 2024

This is actually so disgusting, like just cause a girl dresses up the way she wants, where she feels confident and beautiful, she’s automatically seen as a wh*re?? https://t.co/A0tklLhjSA — Selena (@itssels) September 9, 2024

In my 10 years of raving I’ve never hooked up with a guy at a festival including my own bf because festivals are gross and I don’t be showering enough for that https://t.co/2eYovEJBsY — Step On Me (@stepppponme) September 9, 2024

maybe just stick to imagining having a girl for starters https://t.co/5iml6gUnKQ — ⁷ is in 3D ᴮᴱ (@jksearmole) September 9, 2024

Insecure men show why they’re single! Tonight at 10! https://t.co/XAm60dTz0J — Cherise (@cherisemonet93) September 9, 2024

… and in particular what menswear writer and Twitter icon Derek Guy (or @dieworkwear if you prefer) had to say.

again, i feel like guys who have no interest in clothes don’t understand that women commonly dress for other women. if you see a woman dressing in a very revealing way, they are prob doing it for their female friends. https://t.co/cw8j9bwKQM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

Nailed it.

And it prompted no end of replies from men – you remember, that certain type again – and it made the whole thing even better.

1.

it sounds like u know a ton about women, you should post more of ur expertise in this area — frankenstein (@deadbeatdorothy) September 9, 2024

i mean, my replies and QTs are of a bunch of women saying “true” and then guys with gaming youtube channels and fake war patches on their twitter page saying “no.” ‍♂️https://t.co/k8Og3CrV36 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

2.

Letting your girl go to a festival without you is de jure cuckoldry. — The Reclamation (@thereclamation4) September 9, 2024

you don’t think this makes you sound insecure? — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

3.

And if you know anything about evolutionary biology, you know this is false. They’re dressing in a competition with other females, yes. But the competition is for male attention (evolutionarily speaking) — MacroKangaroo (@Macro_Kangaroo) September 9, 2024

i think you mean evolutionary psychology, not biology. i find a lot of evolutionary psychology to be very dubious because the causal inference is not convincing. most of the theories read as nice just-so stories rather than robust causal claims. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

4.

This take clearly signals you’re better off sticking to the commentary on collar gaps. — Albertus Herbertus (@alethics1) September 9, 2024

i know everything can seem centered on you when you feel horny but just bc you feel horny does not mean someone did something with the intention of making you horny — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

5.

No mate, you’re wrong this time. They’re trying to outdo other girls to get a guy — Awang Senapang (@AwangSenapang) September 9, 2024

bro, you think they’re all dressing for you?? — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 9, 2024

6.

I’ve heard women say that, but I’ve also heard men say this is actually “fertility signaling” (probably not the exact term but something similar… About displaying to the world their good physical qualities that would suggest good child bearing and nurturing capabilities) — (@EticLone1492) September 9, 2024