‘What’s something that’s hated on way more than it should be?’ – 23 undeserving targets

Life Ask Reddit

People love a good moan – and, to be fair, there’s plenty of things worth moaning about – but sometimes we’re too hard on things that just don’t deserve it. Reddit user shaunna_thedork had the following question…

‘What’s something that’s hated on way more than it should be?’

And people were keen to defend the stuff they felt doesn’t deserve the bad reputation it has acquired.

1.

‘Sleeping in. People act like you’re a useless member of society if you sleep past 10.’

–CosmoAlways

2.

‘Spiders. They eat things you don’t want in your house. Try and leave them alone.’

–David040200

3.

‘The word “moist.” I think everyone hates it because the internet said to, ten years ago.’

–Dont_be_stinky

4.

‘Fast food workers. Most of y’all have no idea how hard we actually work, or how horribly y’all treat us for no reason whatsoever.’

–Titan_Tails

5.

‘Any hobby, movie or book series that is particularly popular amongst women and girls.’

–UnderstandingFun5200

6.

‘Brussels Sprouts they can be quite delicious and nutritious.’

–Kubicek420

7.

‘People who choose to be child free. Some people just don’t want kids, and that’s fine.’

–CreativeCat92

8.

‘Pineapple on pizza. It sparks passionate debates, with some people loving the sweet and savoury combo, while others vehemently oppose it.’

–SultryEnchantress

9.

‘Vegan food. It doesn’t taste as horrible as people make it out to be. And a lot of ‘regular’ food is vegan and people don’t realize that.’

–littletrashpanda77

10.

‘Gen Z. There’s nothing wrong with them they’re just being young and immature because they ARE young. They’re not ‘doomed’, again, they’re being young and participating in fads just like you did. The stuff you did when you were their age was just as dumb, just as cringeworthy and made the older generations ‘lose faith’ in you. Then what happened? You grew up and matured.’

–Over_Ad_2079

11.

‘Being a stay at home mom.’

–AllPanicNoDisco24

12.

‘Taylor swift. I get the urge to make fun of her and her fan base, but at the same time, credit where credit is due.’

–nsmith0723

13.

‘Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. People are trying out there. Support them in their journey.’

–thequejos