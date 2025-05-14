‘What’s a very American problem that Americans don’t realise isn’t normal in other countries?’ – 17 uniquely stateside issues

Round Ups Ask Reddit

From its contribution to the arts, science and humanitarian aid, there’s plenty to admire about America. But that doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

The land of the free and the home of the brave may be going through a bit of a moment right now, but even on a day-to-day level the US is infamous for some of its unique quirks. To get an insight into them, GoddessMelrosse put this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a very American problem that Americans don’t realise isn’t normal in other countries?’

Here are the top answers that need a constitutional amendment…

1.

‘Extremely intrusive HOAs (homeowner associations)

‘Just the idea of not being free to do as I please on my own property (within reason) seems ridiculous to me.’

-Iwasjustryingtologin

2.

‘The fear of calling an ambulance or going to the emergency room.’

-Ok-Bus1716

3.

‘Getting time off. 2 weeks here feels like a lot. You work a bunch to get some more time off after x number of years.

Other countries can get a month off no issue it seems like.’

-greenturtlebrownbear

4.

‘Being required to pay a fortune to be in someone else’s wedding party. Bridesmaids being forced to buy a dress of the bride’s choosing and pay for bachelorette vacations and bridal showers and gifts.

‘In other nations, paying for the bridesmaids is a wedding cost for the couple and their families, bridesmaids originally being a display of wealth. You also give gifts to the bridesmaids to thank them for their support, not the other way around.’

-fairiestoldmeto

5.

‘Cities that aren’t walkable’

-cuntyewest

6.

‘For profit prison system. There is a reason people have to go to jail for 20 years for weed and it is not because it’s wrong.’

-zimzimmzimma

7.

‘There is one thing about America that I as an outsider looking in can’t not grasp. Evangelical Christians and especially TV Evangelist… Is it just not exploitation?’

-Civil-Shame-2399

8.

‘Entitlement and this thing that they think America is the whole world, everyone else doesn’t matter. I remember someone asked me what my plans are for the 4th of July. I was confused because it was American celebration day. He thought everyone in the world celebrated it.

‘Don’t know what to blame, complete lack of logic or horrible education system.’

-ChapterMaleficent529

9.

‘car-centric infrastructure. So many towns and cities are depressing as hell to look at because it’s nothing but box stores and freeways.’

-SquilliamFancySon95