12 of the best things that could happen at junior school when you were a kid

We’ve put together a list of things that, if you’re over 40, we think you’ll probably remember as some of the best moments from your junior school days. Any we missed?

1. Getting to sit on the bench in assembly rather than cross legged on the floor.

2. A random dog getting into the school playground and watching from the classroom window as a teacher tried to chase it out.

3. When the big telly got wheeled in and you got to watch a TV show or film.

4. Being able to buy sweets from the school tuck shop.

5. Getting your ‘Pen Licence’ and finally being allowed to write in ink.

6. Predicting your future with one of these bad boys.

7. When it was square pizza for school dinner.

8. Followed by…

9. Or you had a packed lunch in a cool lunchbox (complete with matching thermos flask)

10. When the Scholastic Book Fair visited.

11. Risking your life playing British Bulldog in the playground with your mates.

12. When you got picked to clean the blackboard.

