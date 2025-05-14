An American conservative compared Trump’s $400m jumbo jet gift from Qatar to the Statue of Liberty and was schooled into next year

US donald trump magas

To the US now, where conservative commentator and one-time Trump devotee Ann Coulter joined the Maga voices leaping to the defence of Donald Trump and his gift of a $400m luxury jumbo jet from Qatar.

In an effort to suggest the extraordinary largesse described in some quarters as ‘wildly illegal’ and basically bribery in plain sight – was in fact nothing out of the ordinary, turning the clock back all the way to 1886 in an attempt to make her point.

Except – to no-one’s great surprise anywhere – it wasn’t the slam dunk Coulter thought it was, and she ended up gloriously owned into next year and beyond.

1.

Exactly. It’s well known that Cleveland used the statue extensively for his own personal comfort and convenience and then took possession of it personally after he left office. https://t.co/JvYaiLLeYh — Gerard Baker (@gerardtbaker) May 13, 2025

2.

I’m pretty sure the difference is our government kept that gift and parked it outside of New York for everyone to enjoy. Can we all use that jet from Qatar whenever we want? — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) May 13, 2025

3.

He didn’t get to keep it. https://t.co/jv2vJ7iMci — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 13, 2025

4.

Poor Ann Coulter. She can’t even distinguish between a gift to the United States and a personal gift to Donald Trump. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) May 13, 2025

5.

Did he live in it after he was President? https://t.co/qZ0jUlUBSp — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) May 13, 2025

6.