US donald trump magas

An American conservative compared Trump’s $400m jumbo jet gift from Qatar to the Statue of Liberty and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated May 14th, 2025

To the US now, where conservative commentator and one-time Trump devotee Ann Coulter joined the Maga voices leaping to the defence of Donald Trump and his gift of a $400m luxury jumbo jet from Qatar.
In an effort to suggest the extraordinary largesse described in some quarters as ‘wildly illegal’ and basically bribery in plain sight – was in fact nothing out of the ordinary, turning the clock back all the way to 1886 in an attempt to make her point.

Except – to no-one’s great surprise anywhere – it wasn’t the slam dunk Coulter thought it was, and she ended up gloriously owned into next year and beyond.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2