Surely the most entertaining 3 seconds of football you’ll watch this week

Sport football

Now we say it’s the most entertaining 3 seconds of football you’ll watch this week, but we can’t be 100% sure, obviously.

But if you do see a better 3 seconds then we’d like to see it.

It’s a clip that went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @johnnyXscotland who said: ‘I’ve watched this about 2 dozen times.’

To which the only response is surely: ‘Is that all?’

I’ve watched this about 2 dozen times. pic.twitter.com/RBMbULJk3R — ❎ (@johnnyXscotland) May 13, 2025

Mega oof.

Why does it sound like logging into Netflix?? pic.twitter.com/BDnoXGRa9u — Dauntless (@TheDauntedOne) May 13, 2025

This shouldn’t be funny, but you’re right, I couldn’t stop watching it — Little Miss Seaside (@miss_seaside) May 13, 2025

Number 7 actually gets hit on the face twice with the ball — The Global Tablet of Jurisprudence (@gtj1247) May 13, 2025

It’s almost impossible NOT to watch it two dozen times. — Brian D. Meeks (@ExtremelyAvg) May 14, 2025

Source @johnnyXscotland