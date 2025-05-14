Surely the most entertaining 3 seconds of football you’ll watch this week
Now we say it’s the most entertaining 3 seconds of football you’ll watch this week, but we can’t be 100% sure, obviously.
But if you do see a better 3 seconds then we’d like to see it.
It’s a clip that went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @johnnyXscotland who said: ‘I’ve watched this about 2 dozen times.’
To which the only response is surely: ‘Is that all?’
I’ve watched this about 2 dozen times. pic.twitter.com/RBMbULJk3R
— ❎ (@johnnyXscotland) May 13, 2025
Mega oof.
Why does it sound like logging into Netflix?? pic.twitter.com/BDnoXGRa9u
— Dauntless (@TheDauntedOne) May 13, 2025
This shouldn’t be funny, but you’re right, I couldn’t stop watching it
— Little Miss Seaside (@miss_seaside) May 13, 2025
Number 7 actually gets hit on the face twice with the ball
— The Global Tablet of Jurisprudence (@gtj1247) May 13, 2025
It’s almost impossible NOT to watch it two dozen times.
— Brian D. Meeks (@ExtremelyAvg) May 14, 2025
Source @johnnyXscotland