Surely the most entertaining 3 seconds of football you’ll watch this week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 14th, 2025

Now we say it’s the most entertaining 3 seconds of football you’ll watch this week, but we can’t be 100% sure, obviously.

But if you do see a better 3 seconds then we’d like to see it.

It’s a clip that went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @johnnyXscotland who said: ‘I’ve watched this about 2 dozen times.’

To which the only response is surely: ‘Is that all?’

Mega oof.

Source @johnnyXscotland