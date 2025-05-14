Pics 1990s adverts

These 1990s Japanese ads for Sony Minidisc players featuring Jamiroquai are virtual insanity

David Harris. Updated May 14th, 2025

We’ve featured manically demented Japanese ads on these pages before, such as this truly bizarre advert for an vitamin drink featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And now a series of ads for Sony Minidiscs has been going viral on Twitter, featuring Jay Kay from Jamiroquai, which are just as compellingly weird.

Thanks to Obsolete Sony for sharing.

It provoked a lot of nostalgia for the short-lived Minidisc format, for Jamiroquai and for crazy 1990s advertising.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To sum up …

Source ObsoleteSony Image Screengrab