These hilariously different Lord of the Rings commentaries prove that the films were perfectly cast

There’s a lot to love about the Lord of the Rings trilogy. There’s the epic tale of friendship in the face of adversity; the sweeping shots of the beautiful New Zealand landscape; and the groundbreaking special effects which still hold up some 20 years on.

One of its hidden gems though is the fact that it has commentaries. Found on the extended editions of the DVDs, they’re brimming with behind the scenes insights courtesy of the cast and crew. They’re also frequently very funny, especially when placed side by side.

TikTok user @autistook recently highlighted the hilarious difference in approach in a clip that’s gone viral. Featuring Elijah Wood chatting to Sean Astin, before a whiplash-inducing cut to Dominic Monaghan talking to Billy Boyd, it perfectly showcases why the actors were perfectly suited to their roles.

im crying at the difference between sean & elijah’s commentary vs billy & dom pic.twitter.com/vZ3ZyyiFho — kylie (@sunderedseas) September 16, 2024

Just like their characters in the film, Wood and Astin engage in philosophical conversation about the nature of the world, whereas Monaghan and Boyd take a more knuckleheaded approach to the lore of Middle Earth.

Both are brilliant in their own way, and have delighted fans who have never heard the commentaries before. Splice them together though, and you’ve got content gold. One quote in particular about the nature of light and cinema struck a particular chord with people.

This is really funny but also “the same place the music is” is such a beautiful answer — rohan ◡̈ (@rohanimations) September 16, 2024

Billy Boyd’s soft “He Can’t” repeatedly is stuck in my brain now. If someone asks me to do something at work today my brains gonna whisper “He can’t….its taken him ova” — Dude Man (@MrDuuuuuude) September 16, 2024

Sean and Elijah’s conversation: *in depth talking about the lighting and cinematography* Billy and Dom’s conversation: pic.twitter.com/Xro5CfjNqv — RandomFandomCreator (@HereQueer2) September 16, 2024

Listening to the cast commentary is one of the best ways to watch LOTR — Mr Miller (@logicalkitty) September 16, 2024

This is funny, but also I genuinely think people who light movies and TV today could learn a lesson from this. “Where is the light coming from? The same place as the music.” BINGO. I don’t care if IRL it would be super dark; light the freaking scene! https://t.co/By1sCVfi4b — Random Penguin (@RandomPenguin) September 16, 2024

billy and dom are how people who have been best friends since kindergarten talk during movies https://t.co/6dsNbmGW2q — ashtray (@THREADMUTER) September 17, 2024

Billy and Dom produce a special kind of magic whenever they’re together. https://t.co/ztNceTswPz — Mo (@miz_monicajo) September 16, 2024

I miss cast commentaries so much because where else can I get quality entertainment like this https://t.co/h0qVIALWpz — Kwoosie Surtz ️‍ (@CocoaMochaCrml) September 16, 2024

If anyone has not yet watched the LOTR extended editions with cast commentary, here’s a tiny sample of what you are missing out on All 3 movies have 4 or 5 commentaries each and I have seen them all https://t.co/rM3VS57g0Z — RJ Conti (@libertyhoffman) September 16, 2024

I truly love sean astin but oh my god hearing some of the stuff from him is so insufferable. Sean are YOU the reason we can’t see anything in movies anymore you toad??????????? https://t.co/UvOH2XOM48 — Manta’dib (@RudeThighs) September 16, 2024

THIS IS WHY YOU HAVE TO SUPPORT PHYSICAL MEDIA, PESTER THE CORPORATIONS INTO MAKING DVDS/BLU-RAYS/4KS WITH CAST COMMENTARIES, I’M SO SERIOUS, IT’S AN INTEGRAL PART OF PRESERVING FILM HISTORY (and quite often a source of lots of giggles) https://t.co/pk3NYo3FBK — 紫織 (@LadyJenevia) September 17, 2024

Of course, no mention of the Lord of the Rings special features would be complete without this incredible Easter Egg where Dominic Monaghan does a prank interview with Elijah Wood. Enjoy.

Source @Autistook H/T @Kylie Image Screengrab