20 times the excellent @jasemonkey made everyone’s timelines a whole lot funnier

Entertainment comedy

Musician Jason Read is a man of many talents. As well as currently having more than 2000 guitar, bass and ukulele lessons on YouTube, he has a creative history that includes filmmaking, editing, acting and music video production. To Twitter/X users, he’s more widely known as The Jase – @jasemonkey.

Here he is with a small but crucial appearance in Shaun of the Dead.

Now that Shaun of the Dead is streaming I was able to screen grab my two brief appearances. pic.twitter.com/xYD7dhtnCZ — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 16, 2019

Unsurprisingly, with his particular set of skills, he has shared an impressive catalogue of sound and vision edits relating to topical issues, including comedy overdubs and the addition of often savage incidental music.

If something is going viral, you can almost guarantee that Jase will have something very funny to throw into the mix. Forinstance, you probably spotted his reworking of Donald Trump‘s unhinged racist BS about Haitians in Springfield Ohio.

Donald Trump's 'Eating The Dogs' transcribed for trombone. pic.twitter.com/UpK4hNjNuR — The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 11, 2024

We thought it was high time we took a closer look at some of his gems, so this – for your enjoyment – is the @jasemonkey top twenty.

1. Liz Truss’s crazy curtsey made Match of the Day.

"On the head my son!" pic.twitter.com/T07fqqK3rt — The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 10, 2022

2. Boris Johnson’s Privileges Committee appearance was a little dramatic.

Don't know why but I suspect Boris Johnson might be lying. #PrivilegesCommittee pic.twitter.com/huWgUHcKyA — The Jase (@jasemonkey) March 22, 2023

3. Nigel Farage’s humiliation at the hands of Led By Donkeys was even funnier with music.

The feeble attempt to remove the Led By Donkeys sign from the Nigel Farage event, with the song 'Right Said Fred' added. pic.twitter.com/vBSsOtwdjk — The Jase (@jasemonkey) June 29, 2024

4. Jase said to Greg Hands and Jonathan Gullis what the passers-by were probably thinking.

I agree with the bloke driving past. pic.twitter.com/6p44vaa1WO — The Jase (@jasemonkey) August 12, 2023

5. Never forget the great advice ‘The Tories’ had for surviving the cost of living crisis.

Struggling to make ends meet? Here's a handy guide to surviving the cost of living crisis from the people that created it. #CostOfLivingCrisis #ToryGuide pic.twitter.com/XSVxQmY0LX — The Jase (@jasemonkey) May 17, 2022

6. This one tugs at the heartstrings.

Nadine Dorries' heartbreaking tale of being a working class girl with ambition, only to have her dreams crushed by the establishment. Set to Simon Bates' Our Tune theme. pic.twitter.com/0lnWoudh4Q — The Jase (@jasemonkey) June 12, 2023

7. Eat your heart out, Billy Joel.

"We didn't vote for Brexit

But they're always blaming us

For being Remainers"#wedidntvoteforbrexit pic.twitter.com/ba0na61nzl — The Jase (@jasemonkey) April 30, 2023

8. Fancy a trip to Brexitland? Odds are good you’re already there.

Britain’s answer to Disneyworld is now open – a fairytale kingdom for the whole family to enjoy. #Brexitland #BrexitBenefits pic.twitter.com/P6sjiMcVrh — The Jase (@jasemonkey) August 26, 2022

9. This Mr. Benn-themed Trump cards ad is so much better than the original, we’re surprised the Orange Buffoon didn’t steal it.

I've turned the Donald Trump trading cards into the Mr Benn intro. pic.twitter.com/2e1KDU3a1e — The Jase (@jasemonkey) December 15, 2022

10. Richard Madeley’s ramblings finally got the treatment they deserved.