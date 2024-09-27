Entertainment comedy

20 times the excellent @jasemonkey made everyone’s timelines a whole lot funnier

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2024

Musician Jason Read is a man of many talents. As well as currently having more than 2000 guitar, bass and ukulele lessons on YouTube, he has a creative history that includes filmmaking, editing, acting and music video production. To Twitter/X users, he’s more widely known as The Jase – @jasemonkey.

Here he is with a small but crucial appearance in Shaun of the Dead.

Unsurprisingly, with his particular set of skills, he has shared an impressive catalogue of sound and vision edits relating to topical issues, including comedy overdubs and the addition of often savage incidental music.

If something is going viral, you can almost guarantee that Jase will have something very funny to throw into the mix. Forinstance, you probably spotted his reworking of Donald Trump‘s unhinged racist BS about Haitians in Springfield Ohio.

We thought it was high time we took a closer look at some of his gems, so this – for your enjoyment – is the @jasemonkey top twenty.

1. Liz Truss’s crazy curtsey made Match of the Day.

2. Boris Johnson’s Privileges Committee appearance was a little dramatic.

3. Nigel Farage’s humiliation at the hands of Led By Donkeys was even funnier with music.

4. Jase said to Greg Hands and Jonathan Gullis what the passers-by were probably thinking.

5. Never forget the great advice ‘The Tories’ had for surviving the cost of living crisis.

6. This one tugs at the heartstrings.

7. Eat your heart out, Billy Joel.

8. Fancy a trip to Brexitland? Odds are good you’re already there.

9. This Mr. Benn-themed Trump cards ad is so much better than the original, we’re surprised the Orange Buffoon didn’t steal it.

10. Richard Madeley’s ramblings finally got the treatment they deserved.

