Today’s ‘You Couldn’t Make It Up’ Award goes to the Trump fan insisting she’s cool with losing the right to vote

We sometimes have to ask ourselves whether the Trump cult members can hear the words coming out of their mouths – or understand them.

We’ve heard them declaring that serial philanderer and convicted felon Donald Trump is the only politician representing Christian values. We’ve seen them wearing profanity-ridden T-shirts in public as they complain about children seeing inappropriate things. This individual proclaimed with her full chest that she wouldn’t care if her right to vote were removed, as long as she gets what she wants from the people running the country.

This person doesn’t care whether or not she has the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/Un6zeVdOyr — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 28, 2024

A lot of people would be happy for her specific right to vote to be removed before November, to be fair. Here’s what they’e been saying.

1.

In the history of stupid fucking cults, this one is the fucking stupidest. https://t.co/4wNDr3bGlm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 28, 2024

2.

And this is why cousins shouldn't marry. — Modern Man (@tooronlists) September 28, 2024

3.

"I want things, but don't want the voice to ask for them." — MAGA — Democracy's Anger Translator (@LostMyDisguise) September 28, 2024

4.

If this is someone’s mom or granny, please stage an intervention. — Annie C (@anet2111) September 28, 2024

5.

she'd rather lose her vote than allow others to cast their vote adversely to her ignorance — Sybil With A Sea (@amgrafitti) September 30, 2024

6.

7.

She can start now. — Omnia Sunt Communia! (@commonism_now) September 30, 2024

8.

What she means is she'll happily give up her rights to ensure men, particularly powerful white men, give her the country she wants. She's willing to lose one thing to see people she thinks are beneath her lose a lot more. — Acey Deecey (@mcgarrygirl78) September 30, 2024

9.

This has to be parody, right? She is ok with willingly giving up her right in favor of a politician to take care of everything. Omg… — Matt (@GamemasterYado) September 30, 2024

10.

Tell me you are dumb AF without actually saying it! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@slayer_agolf) September 28, 2024

11.

She doesn't care if she loses her voting rights.

Why not just skip 2024 election then? https://t.co/uEdjyHMjwb — Zacharias Janssen (@cambridge_crew) September 30, 2024

12.

She’s giving chickens for KFC vibes pic.twitter.com/bbXpyU8iiF — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX_) September 30, 2024

13.

Again, just the dumbest motherfuckers on the planet. I wish none of them could vote. https://t.co/aTG3aTFu4W — Crash Sheridan (@ComicBookRobert) September 28, 2024

14.

She’s actually voting… to lose her right to vote. ‍♀️ This is why when folks say “talk to conservatives. See if there’s middle ground.” I walk away. I’ll talk to the undecided and the disillusioned. But these folks? Waste of breath. https://t.co/LR4KrfgW6K — April (@ReignOfApril) September 30, 2024

She needs a history lesson.

Women fought for her right to vote. She’s insufferable and an insult to women. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) September 28, 2024

