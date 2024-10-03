US MAGA the good liars

Today’s ‘You Couldn’t Make It Up’ Award goes to the Trump fan insisting she’s cool with losing the right to vote

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2024

We sometimes have to ask ourselves whether the Trump cult members can hear the words coming out of their mouths – or understand them.

We’ve heard them declaring that serial philanderer and convicted felon Donald Trump is the only politician representing Christian values. We’ve seen them wearing profanity-ridden T-shirts in public as they complain about children seeing inappropriate things. This individual proclaimed with her full chest that she wouldn’t care if her right to vote were removed, as long as she gets what she wants from the people running the country.

A lot of people would be happy for her specific right to vote to be removed before November, to be fair. Here’s what they’e been saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

She needs a history lesson.

READ MORE

The Good Liars had bad news for this Trump fan who wants the Bible taught as history

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab