Celebrity Andrea Jenkyns HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Andrea Jenkyns accused HIGNFY of fixing the audience and Ian Hislop’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2024

To Have I Got News For You now, where guest panellists included Andrea Jenkyns, the former Conservative MP and one-time cabinet minister under Boris Johnson.

And we mention Johnson because Jenkyns was asked whether she thought the former PM would ever make a return to frontline politics, and it’s fair to say it rather escalated from there.

At least she didn’t give them the middle finger.

Bravo to Ian Hislop and Paul Merton for his little gag at the expense of guest host Amol Rajan which was the icing on the cake.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for Hislop.

