Andrea Jenkyns accused HIGNFY of fixing the audience and Ian Hislop’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

Celebrity Andrea Jenkyns HIGNFY Ian Hislop

To Have I Got News For You now, where guest panellists included Andrea Jenkyns, the former Conservative MP and one-time cabinet minister under Boris Johnson.

And we mention Johnson because Jenkyns was asked whether she thought the former PM would ever make a return to frontline politics, and it’s fair to say it rather escalated from there.

We’re back tonight at 9pm on BBC One & iPlayer with host @amolrajan joined by @andreajenkyns and Miles Jupp! pic.twitter.com/XKJL10S4Fm — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 11, 2024

At least she didn’t give them the middle finger.

Bravo to Ian Hislop and Paul Merton for his little gag at the expense of guest host Amol Rajan which was the icing on the cake.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for Hislop.

1.

Ian Hislop tears Andrea Jenkyns a new a-hole. #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/2ARzgE6Bdj — Richard Scribbles (@RichardScribbl1) October 11, 2024

2.

Wonderful stuff… — Philip Halpenny (@philip_hal20089) October 11, 2024

3.

Hislop deserves a bloody Knighthood for this put down. https://t.co/44ISnoZMtA — Tricia Day (@day156324) October 11, 2024

4.

Ian Hislop was on top form tonight. The one thing Jenkins can’t do is graciousness, whereas Hislop has it in abundance while at the same time pointing out the flaws in her comments — Hazel Fletcher (@MancBlanzac) October 11, 2024

5.

Jenkyns always was a particularly stupid politician. No reason think she’d be any different post-parliament. https://t.co/8CZsKd8ZGr — Suffolk #FBPE #FBPPR #RejoinEU (@TimInSuffolk) October 12, 2024

6.