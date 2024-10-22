The NHS asked the great British public how it could improve and it went just as well as you’d imagine – 14 favourite suggestions

Twitter nhs

As part of its mission to build a health service fit for the future, the NHS launched an online consultation portal where the public can chime in with its suggestions for improvement.

But don’t take it from us, here’s health secretary Wes Streeting wanging on about it (and much else besides).

As we write our ten year plan to reform the NHS, we will involve: The people who use the NHS

The people working in it

‍ And the people driving the future of medicine It will be their plan and the biggest consultation in NHS history will be launched with the PM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/eBDTCW6bKg — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) October 20, 2024

But, Britain being Britain – the country that voted for a boat to be christened Boaty McBoatface when given the chance, don’t forget – the replies weren’t always 100% sincere and practical.

A lot of them, however, were hilarious. Ranging from the wry and satirical through to the downright surreal, the consultation portal has already yielded some comedy gold despite only being open for 24 hours.

Here are some of the best, if not useful suggestions, many of them compiled in a thread by Twitter user Florence Schechter. Enjoy…

1.

some absolute bangers you may have missed in the nhs consultation pic.twitter.com/bBhm9rWdgB — Florence Schechter (@floschechter) October 21, 2024

2.

someone trying to get a job pic.twitter.com/Ub2DK2cWV6 — Florence Schechter (@floschechter) October 21, 2024

3.

who needs antibiotics when you’ve got memes pic.twitter.com/PLlmqsC2jw — Florence Schechter (@floschechter) October 21, 2024

4.

Meanwhile over on the NHS consultation website, we have a new winner pic.twitter.com/Y6PEiNy64a — Chris Smyth (@Smyth_Chris) October 21, 2024

5.

ban the true enemy pic.twitter.com/tZzQh0qotR — Florence Schechter (@floschechter) October 21, 2024

6.

thinking outside the box. really hard hitting stuff. pic.twitter.com/r1UaBN1M0E — Florence Schechter (@floschechter) October 21, 2024

7.