The ‘I hate gay Halloween…’ trend is showcasing some of the most creative costumes of spooky season: 24 of the best

Twitter halloween

If you’ve ever gone to a Halloween party in a hastily thrown together ghost costume consisting of a sheet with a couple of eye holes cut in it, you’ll know there’s nothing worse than feeling like the person who stands out as not being arsed to make an effort.

You’ll stand out even more if you’re surrounded by people who are part of the ‘I hate gay Halloween’ trend, which is an ironic take on the sheer brilliance of the hyper-specific pop culture reference costumes put together by LGBTQ+ people.

Here are some of the best…

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re French children playing tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988? pic.twitter.com/ncnqXFV4bp — 360rat (@holIowbody) October 27, 2024

i hate gay halloween, what do you mean you’re chappell roan and a passenger seat? pic.twitter.com/mI9zPRwTD5 — motti (@motticomedy) October 26, 2024

i hate gay halloween wdym you’re the glitter girl from the stay with me vine pic.twitter.com/P3vKyxp50B — holly (@wollyhest) October 28, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you're the tired but wired DW meme? pic.twitter.com/TUnJddlR0C — RICKY (@Rickyismsss) October 25, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean your couples costume is the activator and termination shots from The Substance? pic.twitter.com/0MX6KB2zPL — Final Guy Ꮓαcн (@ZachNyx) October 26, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”?? pic.twitter.com/0BRWJIE1RT — dylan guerra (@DylanGGuerra) October 26, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean your cher lloyd’s 2010 x factor audition pic.twitter.com/UIjTjImBlV — alex (@xander_film) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Shaggy when he drank the potion and magically transitioned in Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed? pic.twitter.com/36W0eWCZHR — BUCKstopher Jones (@chrisfrostwho) October 28, 2024

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re art donaldson’s signature serve from the 2024 film challengers pic.twitter.com/oOFMNHNhIN — ijbol adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you'd have to stop the world just to stop the feeling? pic.twitter.com/zldF5gCiO8 — sydney brasil (@sydneybrasil) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re blue hair and pronouns pic.twitter.com/j1sQZ65vWo — I LOVE GETTING DUMPED! (@BoyJrMusic) October 27, 2024

