Piers Morgan shared a video of himself enjoying a steak at Salt Bae’s restaurant, and the cringe was off the scale

You may remember Turkish chef and restaurateur Salt Bae (also known as Nusret Gökçe) from when he first went viral in 2017 for his ridiculously extravagant way of slicing and seasoning meat. It’s a technique which would have got him sacked on day one if he’d been working at a Toby Carvery, but people with more money than sense tend to love this kind of thing.

Now Piers Morgan has shared a video of himself on Twitter enjoying the crackpot culinary experience at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Dubai (where else?). It looks more like a public humiliation than a meal out, but what do we know? Let’s have a look.

People had thoughts. Entertaining thoughts.

I'll never understand why people want to eat in a pretentious way when it's just performative nonsense for douchery. — WorldWarHulks (@WorldWarHulks81) May 28, 2025

Just give me my fucking steak and fuck off pal — Andy (@AndyFormX) May 28, 2025

Letting another man put meat in your mouth is crazy — Creed (@Creed_T1) May 28, 2025

I think this is the first time I've seen Piers Morgan not interupt someone in the middle of them doing their thing — Norn-Queen Kya (@NornQueenKya) May 28, 2025

What an absolute load of pretentious cobblers — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) May 28, 2025

Not gonna lie, but that’s possibly one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen.

I would feel awkward. — Toby Stripp (@mydaydemons) May 28, 2025

Couldn’t think of anything worse than waiting for my scran and this nobhead starts doing that to it. Give me my steak and get gone — The Road End Podcast (@TheRoadEndPod) May 28, 2025

Like the rest of Dubai—flashy, theatrical, and utterly devoid of subtlety. By the time he’s done with the seasoning showboating, the steak’s colder than his table manners. — Owain (@OCP_84) May 28, 2025

Last time I let someone cut up my food for me I was two years old, thanks Mum. — James Cox (@Good_Old_Blakey) May 29, 2025

What’s the collective noun for a pair of cunts….? — Scott (@StopULEZToday) May 28, 2025

Imagine paying money to watch this guy slice the meat then dribble salt down his hairy arm then you sit there with your mouth open waiting for him to slowly lower meat into your mouth https://t.co/wfzqX3W4iQ — Amac (@Amacitis) May 28, 2025

Two of the biggest bell ends you will ever see in one video. https://t.co/ncbk2UmhfR — Bradley (@Bradley31761624) May 28, 2025

Dubai is the most vapid hollow shell of a city on planet earth bruh https://t.co/vtmRb2tOP4 — DEΛRG (@Dearg_Gosling) May 28, 2025

salt bae is an ethical scammer because his victims are the most insufferable humans on earth https://t.co/niCiJyqf5w — cole (@Cole00004) May 28, 2025

Me at mi nans when she cuts up the Cuthbert Cake. https://t.co/OJT6bAOmIU — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) May 28, 2025

It’s too close to call.

I not sure which is the most overpaid arse … https://t.co/rG6jJP4xc6 — PaedsHaemDoc (@dr_barrett) May 28, 2025

