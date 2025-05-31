Celebrity Piers Morgan salt bae

Piers Morgan shared a video of himself enjoying a steak at Salt Bae’s restaurant, and the cringe was off the scale

David Harris. Updated May 31st, 2025

You may remember Turkish chef and restaurateur Salt Bae (also known as Nusret Gökçe) from when he first went viral in 2017 for his ridiculously extravagant way of slicing and seasoning meat. It’s a technique which would have got him sacked on day one if he’d been working at a Toby Carvery, but people with more money than sense tend to love this kind of thing.

Now Piers Morgan has shared a video of himself on Twitter enjoying the crackpot culinary experience at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Dubai (where else?). It looks more like a public humiliation than a meal out, but what do we know? Let’s have a look.

People had thoughts. Entertaining thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s too close to call.

Source Piers Morgan Image Screengrab