23 of the funniest times people were totally wrong and yet utterly convinced they were right from ‘confidently incorrect’ on Reddit

Weird World reddit takedowns

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘confidently incorrect’ which, as the name suggests, is full of people who are totally wrong and yet are utterly convinced that they are right.

Often they are put right in devastating fashion, other times they are just left hanging, which sometimes makes it even better.

And a very funny read it is too.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.



(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)

12.

(via)