Entertainment James Blunt

20 years after the release of ‘You’re Beautiful’, James Blunt has thanked his fans in his own brilliantly funny way

David Harris. Updated May 31st, 2025

We’ve featured a lot of James Blunt’s Twitter posts on these pages before because he’s just so damn funny and self-deprecating. And now, on the 20th anniversary of his global hit ‘You’re Beautiful‘, he’s hit the back of the net again with this typically Bluntian ‘thank you’ message to his fans.

It’s beautiful.

The comments were pretty good too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To sum up –

Source James Blunt Image Screengrab