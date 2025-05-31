20 years after the release of ‘You’re Beautiful’, James Blunt has thanked his fans in his own brilliantly funny way

Entertainment James Blunt

We’ve featured a lot of James Blunt’s Twitter posts on these pages before because he’s just so damn funny and self-deprecating. And now, on the 20th anniversary of his global hit ‘You’re Beautiful‘, he’s hit the back of the net again with this typically Bluntian ‘thank you’ message to his fans.

It’s beautiful.

20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house. Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else’s girlfriend would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KoG1Fbh65s — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 30, 2025

The comments were pretty good too.

1.

It's the most beautiful stalking song ever made, just edging out Every Breath You Take by The Police.. — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) May 30, 2025

2.

Hi James, this is Martyn from Airbnb. I hope you are enjoying your stay. Don't forget to pop the keys back through the letterbox when you leave — Dutch Uncle (@BslMartyn) May 30, 2025

3.

I mean it seems like a lovely house. Did it disappoint you? Or let you down? Are you feeling guilty? The foundations unsound? — Philly (@Phillymann84) May 30, 2025

4.

Plot twist: The house is next door to that woman. — @rickymakesbadvideos (@rickymakescrap) May 30, 2025

5.

That is the best goddamn post I have seen in a long, long, damn time. Appreciated. House, well deserved. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) May 31, 2025

6.

This guy is a fucking GENIUS!!! — GENERAL.G.NOVA. 02/15/85/ (@MachoChico1985) May 30, 2025

7.

I had to listen to that song for 18 bloody hours while my wife was in labour with our first child. — paul haywood (@PaulWoodgnomes) May 30, 2025

8.

9.

I do like James Blunt.

Never takes himself too seriously and just lives his best life doing what he likes. https://t.co/CCb1d08HdN — ⱠØ₴₮Ø₵₭ Ⱨ₳ⱠⱠ ⱧɆ₦₲Ɇ (@Lostock_Henge) May 31, 2025

10.

James Blunts music ain’t to my tastes but he seems like an all round top fella https://t.co/7waCzWEOXW — ThePrestwichMarauder (@MaraudersJFC) May 30, 2025

11.

Lmfao I love this guy https://t.co/BgtrWTRI6u — Rita-Skeeter‍♀️ (@Ritacroft_) May 31, 2025

12.

To sum up –

And once again, God tier shithousery from James Blunt, you gotta love that https://t.co/f8TVT8bQPM — Big Shaun Pro Gobshite (@BrotherShaunEPB) May 31, 2025

