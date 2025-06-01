Never forget the ‘robot’ skin that provides one hundred per cent of your recommended daily allowance of nope

Science technology

Harvard Bioengineering PhD student Michio Kawai may have missed his true calling – making props for horror films – if his 2024 robotics innovation is anything to go by.

He and his team devised a way to allow robots to emote more effectively, because that’s the one thing we’ve all been saying – “I just wish robots could grin at me.”

They achieved this goal by attaching living human skin cells to the robots’ resin base. Great. Just great.

Here’s how that looks.

This fleshy, pink smiling face is made from living human skin cells, and was created as part of an experiment to let robots show emotion.

Read more https://t.co/JiV1VDEA45 pic.twitter.com/KlLtYPvwS7 — New Scientist (@newscientist) June 25, 2024

Thanks, Michio. We hate it, and it looks like we aren’t alone.

1.

The Day Today still going strong https://t.co/ESavqPGi5x — Brian Butterfield (@MrBButterfield) June 25, 2024

2.

3.

Nightmare fuel, getcha nightmare fuel! https://t.co/FytW1tTI1V — Jacob Aron (@jjaron) June 25, 2024

4.

kill it with fire. https://t.co/S0SsWP5xnf — ᗺɹɐʞ Sóʍ, ᵣïï . (@exileoftza) June 26, 2024

5.

That's fine. I'm ok with that. I'm pouring another gin and tonic and I'm ok with it https://t.co/yElQGtwFHa — AlexWattsEsq (@AlexWattsEsq) June 25, 2024

6.

7.

They make humans scream. https://t.co/cXAucMwfiR — Mhairi Hunter (@MhairiHunter) June 26, 2024

8.

Me, a science fiction author known for writing about robots and skin: please, for the love of God, do not give the robots skin https://t.co/n6ZzszkyEi — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) June 26, 2024

9.

Take it back this instant https://t.co/EwDLq9bJnj — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) June 26, 2024

10.

11.

This fleshy, pink smiling face is made from living human skin cells, and was created as part of an experiment to let robots show emotion. https://t.co/xoUP0gqdq1 pic.twitter.com/x0LKBqNbK3 — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) June 26, 2024

12.

This checks out.

Source New Scientist