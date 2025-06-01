Science technology

Never forget the ‘robot’ skin that provides one hundred per cent of your recommended daily allowance of nope

Poke Staff. Updated June 1st, 2025

Harvard Bioengineering PhD student Michio Kawai may have missed his true calling – making props for horror films – if his 2024 robotics innovation is anything to go by.

He and his team devised a way to allow robots to emote more effectively, because that’s the one thing we’ve all been saying – “I just wish robots could grin at me.”

They achieved this goal by attaching living human skin cells to the robots’ resin base. Great. Just great.

Here’s how that looks.

Thanks, Michio. We hate it, and it looks like we aren’t alone.

This checks out.

Source New Scientist Image Screengrab