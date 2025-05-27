Politics atheists jordan peterson

Jordan Peterson was completely destroyed in a debate about atheism, and it’s a very satisfying watch

David Harris. Updated May 27th, 2025

Canadian psychologist and right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson, fresh from debating the existence of dragons with Richard Dawkins, has been making himself look very foolish once again.

In a video originally titled ‘1 Christian vs. 20 atheists’, Peterson invited 20 young people to each have a five-minute debate with him about the existence of God. It went so badly for Peterson that they had to change the title of the to ‘Jordan Peterson vs. 20 atheists’ for reasons you’re about to see.

Thanks to Hodgetwins and many others for sharing on Twitter.

Ooof! That’s gotta hurt.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

He was also completely defeated at the same event by another young debater.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

G.J. Quartermaine felt vindicated.

