Jordan Peterson was completely destroyed in a debate about atheism, and it’s a very satisfying watch

Canadian psychologist and right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson, fresh from debating the existence of dragons with Richard Dawkins, has been making himself look very foolish once again.

In a video originally titled ‘1 Christian vs. 20 atheists’, Peterson invited 20 young people to each have a five-minute debate with him about the existence of God. It went so badly for Peterson that they had to change the title of the to ‘Jordan Peterson vs. 20 atheists’ for reasons you’re about to see.

Jordan Peterson just got destroyed, wow pic.twitter.com/63ZSbKMtvs — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 25, 2025

Jordan Peterson is a fraud, always has been. — Bitcoinization (@bitcoin1zation) May 25, 2025

this was genuinely hilarious to watch Peterson doesn't know how to argue a point. He just tries to word-vomit back something he deems "wrong" with the question ad naseum and it's pathetic — King Milkfart (@KingMilkfart666) May 27, 2025

He polluted so many minds with terrible ideas. My best friend being one of them. F this clown — prtcl h ‍⬛ (@PrtclH) May 26, 2025

He told the Spectator in January he was a "New kind of Christian". One with memory problems it seems. — Mark Bellis (@markbellis) May 27, 2025

Peterson should have apologised to go to the bathroom and not come back. — Castanha Assada (@AssadaCastanha) May 26, 2025

Wow love this. Great to see him taken down. Snake oil salesman Peterson ! — Frank Discussion (@FrankDiscussio4) May 26, 2025

Dear Lord this guy just got incinerated by a teenager… — William Butler YEETS (@MC23589) May 27, 2025

He was also completely defeated at the same event by another young debater.

One reason Jordan Peterson is so poor at reasoning is he's surrounded by sycophants who don't give him feedback on his extremely flawed arguments. Here's what happens when he tests his ideas against someone who isn't in his close circle of salad brained pseudointellectuals pic.twitter.com/MXLPBwxaO1 — bad_stats ️ (@thebadstats) May 25, 2025

His go to counter argument is pretending he doesn’t understand words — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 26, 2025

What is it about this man that makes him so determined to try to evade the question? — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) May 26, 2025

This is excruciating to watch. — Rule 09 (@Rule093) May 26, 2025

G.J. Quartermaine felt vindicated.

Always thought that JP was a pretentious twerp. He just proved it. — G.J.Quartermaine (@gjquartermaine) May 26, 2025

