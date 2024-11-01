People have been sharing their favourite internet moments of all time, but Mike Parry’s cinnamon challenge is the spiciest by far

Social Media funny

In case you missed it, like we did, Internet Day was apparently on 29th October. In our defence, every day is Internet Day around here, but we still enjoyed the results of this question from Pop Base.

In honor of Internet Day, name your favorite Internet moment of all time. — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2024

Everybody has at least one favourite moment, so there was no shortage of suggestions, including this brilliant prank call to Nigel Farage.

We always enjoy seeing this spectacular Glasgow singer keeping her strength up.

And then there was this proof that being one of the world’s top drivers doesn’t mean you’re clued up on maps.

36 year old Lewis Hamilton discovering Google maps https://t.co/fjXNiDz7IS pic.twitter.com/s2CQR2vwu7 — Sam (@mtrsprtmaniac) October 31, 2024

One that really grabbed people’s attention – including ours – was this reminder of former Talksport boss and presenter Mike Parry, who now appears on GB News, experiencing a little Pride goeth before the fall moment.

If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat.

We apologise for the noises, but it was still really funny, so we’re also kind of not sorry.

These people enjoyed the spectacle.

1.

Had forgot this one. Sheer perfection https://t.co/X0WqrrmXFZ — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 31, 2024

2.

The funniest clip ever. https://t.co/3mMGbDsSE9 — James Brown (@jamesjamesbrown) October 31, 2024

3.

It’s the three sizes too small Canada T Shirt that always gets me https://t.co/MEoJRbEdO0 — Crate Digger (@FPLCrateDigger) October 31, 2024

4.

Mine too – it’s not even close – the levels! https://t.co/hRuds8uGJ4 — James Knight (@jnrknight) October 30, 2024

5.

Well that's one way to try a Gollum impression! — Nigel Newton Photography (@NigelNewtonPhot) October 30, 2024

6.

every time this video crosses my feed i watch it till the end, and it has only gotten better with age — mroperandi (@Mroperandi) October 31, 2024

7.

That was bloody hilarious, thought I was going to choke with the laughter lol — Julian (@julian301270) October 31, 2024

8.

Waaaaayyy tooooo cocky! — CP (@Polewka123) October 31, 2024

9.

@danger_clam this might just be the best cinnamon challenge video https://t.co/kyMXQQpVYS — Ben (@benpanchodavies) October 31, 2024

10.

Classic Porky Parry, never backing down to a challenge @mikeparry8 https://t.co/vypcJghLoE — LiveFree (@psyopimmune) October 31, 2024

11.

It boggles the mind that this white English man would imagine, after a lifetime of unseasoned food, that he could swallow a tablespoon of cinnamon without reacting, but I feel like this combination of arrogance & ignorance summarises a great deal of the national character. https://t.co/qYqAYqxfs6 — Fly (@flockofwords) October 31, 2024

It reminded a few people of another great clip.

Brilliant, and that one with the Limonchello. — Ben (@Conshine) October 30, 2024

And here it is …

