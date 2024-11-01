Social Media funny

People have been sharing their favourite internet moments of all time, but Mike Parry’s cinnamon challenge is the spiciest by far

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2024

In case you missed it, like we did, Internet Day was apparently on 29th October. In our defence, every day is Internet Day around here, but we still enjoyed the results of this question from Pop Base.

Everybody has at least one favourite moment, so there was no shortage of suggestions, including this brilliant prank call to Nigel Farage.

We always enjoy seeing this spectacular Glasgow singer keeping her strength up.

And then there was this proof that being one of the world’s top drivers doesn’t mean you’re clued up on maps.

One that really grabbed people’s attention – including ours – was this reminder of former Talksport boss and presenter Mike Parry, who now appears on GB News, experiencing a little Pride goeth before the fall moment.

If you haven’t seen it before, you’re in for a treat.

We apologise for the noises, but it was still really funny, so we’re also kind of not sorry.

These people enjoyed the spectacle.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It reminded a few people of another great clip.

And here it is …

READ MORE

People have been sharing their favourite celebrity quotes – 21 well worth a look

Source Colin the Dachshund Image Screengrab