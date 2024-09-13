People have been sharing their favourite celebrity quotes – 21 well worth a look

Twitter quotes

From time to time, someone says something that sticks in your head – whether because it’s so profound, funny or ridiculous.

It’s going to be a long time before we forget where we were when we heard Donald Trump say “They’re eating the dogs.”, for example, or when Joe Lycett told Laura Kuenssberg “I’m actually very right-wing and I loved it.”

Pop Base wanted to know about those quotes, so they threw it out to Twitter/X.

Name your favorite quote by a celebrity. — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2024

Some of these were familiar – others not so much. All of them, we thought, were well worth sharing.

https://t.co/R4A3zr3WRQ pic.twitter.com/WI8ftSBim6 — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 12, 2024

prince has a lot of bangers but this one always makes me lol, the fact he was talking about CORK is just cherry on top https://t.co/4SQr1MYJUR pic.twitter.com/1cl66kkz6Q — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) September 12, 2024

Just one of the iconic tweets by Rihanna pic.twitter.com/87G8jxlwxd — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) September 9, 2024

“i know how to get along with everybody but it doesn’t mean i like everybody” – pedro pascal https://t.co/Jv2obbecgj pic.twitter.com/NkySl9JydA — irene. (@pascalcoded) September 10, 2024

