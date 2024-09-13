People have been sharing their favourite celebrity quotes – 21 well worth a look
From time to time, someone says something that sticks in your head – whether because it’s so profound, funny or ridiculous.
It’s going to be a long time before we forget where we were when we heard Donald Trump say “They’re eating the dogs.”, for example, or when Joe Lycett told Laura Kuenssberg “I’m actually very right-wing and I loved it.”
Pop Base wanted to know about those quotes, so they threw it out to Twitter/X.
Name your favorite quote by a celebrity.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2024
Some of these were familiar – others not so much. All of them, we thought, were well worth sharing.
https://t.co/R4A3zr3WRQ pic.twitter.com/WI8ftSBim6
— Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 12, 2024
https://t.co/vuyWgzVSJO pic.twitter.com/azFO8ilbKG
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 12, 2024
prince has a lot of bangers but this one always makes me lol, the fact he was talking about CORK is just cherry on top https://t.co/4SQr1MYJUR pic.twitter.com/1cl66kkz6Q
— Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) September 12, 2024
https://t.co/EUB5gOdAow pic.twitter.com/jnyi4uNRZK
— Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) September 12, 2024
https://t.co/xZgJr6ExTP pic.twitter.com/IHorfjHnDr
— Jamie Pierce (@ajamiepierce) September 12, 2024
Just one of the iconic tweets by Rihanna pic.twitter.com/87G8jxlwxd
— paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) September 9, 2024
A peepaw classic https://t.co/rDdHUq366V pic.twitter.com/TF45endvU4
— Andie (@ghostiesagain) September 11, 2024
https://t.co/G3H7JYpUfG pic.twitter.com/pZ2yx35d4p
— savannah (@savbrads) September 12, 2024
“i know how to get along with everybody but it doesn’t mean i like everybody” – pedro pascal https://t.co/Jv2obbecgj pic.twitter.com/NkySl9JydA
— irene. (@pascalcoded) September 10, 2024
https://t.co/JfEMRiH6BD pic.twitter.com/SBt48ILuDp
— Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) September 12, 2024
https://t.co/w4m9bKl0RE pic.twitter.com/iFkMm1EGQv
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) September 12, 2024