Social Media Bluesky

25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 14th, 2025

Welcome to hump day, to all who celebrate, and thank you for navigating your way into our round-up of Bluesky’s comedy gold from the past week.

We hope it proves to be a good distraction from everything you would currently wish to put out of your mind. If you find any you like, give them a report or a follow.

1.

may you live to see the porn theatres you were too young to enter as a teen become the rock climbing gyms you're too old to enter in your 50s

— Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) May 12, 2025 at 2:18 AM

2.

when you let your kid brother name your custom player

[image or embed]

— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 1:51 AM

3.

Interviewer: tell me about an accomplishment you are most proud of

Me: I once listened to a 6 year old tell an entire story without looking at my phone

— DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) May 12, 2025 at 12:38 PM

4.

I don’t feel like cotton candy has been adequately explained to us

‘you spin sugar really fast and that just happens’ yea okay grow up

— slop enjoyer (@slop.guru) May 11, 2025 at 3:23 AM

5.

What George Lucas got right about the original trilogy, but has never managed to replicate since, is that I was a little kid when those came out

— Mike Dawson (@mikedawson.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 9:52 PM

6.

FOMO? No, I've got FOBI. Fear of being invited.

— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) May 12, 2025 at 12:04 PM

7.

They make extra virgin olive oil by taking regular virgin olive oil and giving it no social skills and an anime obsession

— the hype (@thehyyyype.bsky.social) May 11, 2025 at 3:30 PM

8.

I intellectually understand the life choices that have led me to watch The Karate Kid (2010) by myself on a Saturday afternoon but I’m also mystified by my current circumstances.

— Jack (@wakeupangry.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 8:50 PM

9.

In a holding cell at the pencil museum because they saw the outline of a sharpener in my pocket as I was going in.

— Bread John (@breadery.bsky.social) April 27, 2025 at 10:41 AM

10.

if your nose itches while you are changing a diaper no it doesn’t

— presentdad‍♂️ (@lacroixboi.dadguy.online) May 9, 2025 at 4:33 AM

11.

Sliced Dentist on Rye

[image or embed]

— weeder (@weeder.bsky.social) May 13, 2025 at 5:12 AM

12.

ive been experimenting with grinding my teeth while sleeping to see what all the fuss is about. 10/10 would recommend if u like a sore jaw

— muhree (@marie.likes.earth) May 11, 2025 at 2:11 PM

