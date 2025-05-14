25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to hump day, to all who celebrate, and thank you for navigating your way into our round-up of Bluesky’s comedy gold from the past week.
We hope it proves to be a good distraction from everything you would currently wish to put out of your mind. If you find any you like, give them a report or a follow.
1.
may you live to see the porn theatres you were too young to enter as a teen become the rock climbing gyms you're too old to enter in your 50s
— Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) May 12, 2025 at 2:18 AM
2.
when you let your kid brother name your custom player
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 1:51 AM
3.
Interviewer: tell me about an accomplishment you are most proud of
Me: I once listened to a 6 year old tell an entire story without looking at my phone
— DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) May 12, 2025 at 12:38 PM
4.
I don’t feel like cotton candy has been adequately explained to us
‘you spin sugar really fast and that just happens’ yea okay grow up
— slop enjoyer (@slop.guru) May 11, 2025 at 3:23 AM
5.
What George Lucas got right about the original trilogy, but has never managed to replicate since, is that I was a little kid when those came out
— Mike Dawson (@mikedawson.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 9:52 PM
6.
FOMO? No, I've got FOBI. Fear of being invited.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) May 12, 2025 at 12:04 PM
7.
They make extra virgin olive oil by taking regular virgin olive oil and giving it no social skills and an anime obsession
— the hype (@thehyyyype.bsky.social) May 11, 2025 at 3:30 PM
8.
I intellectually understand the life choices that have led me to watch The Karate Kid (2010) by myself on a Saturday afternoon but I’m also mystified by my current circumstances.
9.
In a holding cell at the pencil museum because they saw the outline of a sharpener in my pocket as I was going in.
— Bread John (@breadery.bsky.social) April 27, 2025 at 10:41 AM
10.
if your nose itches while you are changing a diaper no it doesn’t
— presentdad♂️ (@lacroixboi.dadguy.online) May 9, 2025 at 4:33 AM
11.
Sliced Dentist on Rye
— weeder (@weeder.bsky.social) May 13, 2025 at 5:12 AM
12.
ive been experimenting with grinding my teeth while sleeping to see what all the fuss is about. 10/10 would recommend if u like a sore jaw
— muhree (@marie.likes.earth) May 11, 2025 at 2:11 PM