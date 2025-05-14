25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to hump day, to all who celebrate, and thank you for navigating your way into our round-up of Bluesky’s comedy gold from the past week.

We hope it proves to be a good distraction from everything you would currently wish to put out of your mind. If you find any you like, give them a report or a follow.

1.

may you live to see the porn theatres you were too young to enter as a teen become the rock climbing gyms you're too old to enter in your 50s — Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) May 12, 2025 at 2:18 AM

2.

3.

Interviewer: tell me about an accomplishment you are most proud of Me: I once listened to a 6 year old tell an entire story without looking at my phone — DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) May 12, 2025 at 12:38 PM

4.

I don’t feel like cotton candy has been adequately explained to us ‘you spin sugar really fast and that just happens’ yea okay grow up — slop enjoyer (@slop.guru) May 11, 2025 at 3:23 AM

5.

What George Lucas got right about the original trilogy, but has never managed to replicate since, is that I was a little kid when those came out — Mike Dawson (@mikedawson.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 9:52 PM

6.

7.

They make extra virgin olive oil by taking regular virgin olive oil and giving it no social skills and an anime obsession — the hype (@thehyyyype.bsky.social) May 11, 2025 at 3:30 PM

8.

I intellectually understand the life choices that have led me to watch The Karate Kid (2010) by myself on a Saturday afternoon but I’m also mystified by my current circumstances. — Jack (@wakeupangry.bsky.social) May 10, 2025 at 8:50 PM

9.

In a holding cell at the pencil museum because they saw the outline of a sharpener in my pocket as I was going in. — Bread John (@breadery.bsky.social) April 27, 2025 at 10:41 AM

10.

if your nose itches while you are changing a diaper no it doesn’t — presentdad‍♂️ (@lacroixboi.dadguy.online) May 9, 2025 at 4:33 AM

11.

