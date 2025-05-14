The Saudis rolled out a mobile McDonald’s especially for Donald Trump – 17 supersized reactions

US donald trump mcdonalds

There was no end of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s stop-off in Saudia Arabia as part of his tour of the Middle East.

And one of them was definitely the mobile McDonald’s which the Saudi royal family had rolled out just for him.

Saudi Royal Court now has a mobile McDonald’s serving Trump during his stay pic.twitter.com/Nk5HZitAae — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) May 13, 2025

Never let it be said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman doesn’t know his audience. And in Trump, he knew exactly what he was getting.

And these 17 supersized reactions surely say it best.

1.

onion writers are sweating trying to come up with something dumber than this https://t.co/Ui3T44Muzc — Terminally Online Leftist (@terminallyOL) May 13, 2025

2.

dude signed the biggest arms deal in exchange for burger semi — read pinned before arguing! (@pantsarebad) May 13, 2025

3.

Overseas, they call Trump a Royale Asshole. https://t.co/jukwHi9qrC — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) May 13, 2025

4.

I miss when reality had subtext — Phil Niño (@phil_so_silly) May 13, 2025

5.

Do you ever get tired of how stupid and on the nose everything is now https://t.co/tZO1GLfGLg — Phil Niño (@phil_so_silly) May 13, 2025

6.

Look, I love McDonald’s but this is just embarrassing as a country. — Zach Wilson (@televisionaryZW) May 13, 2025

7.

Our country is cooked bro. He can be bought with a private jet or just a mcdouble https://t.co/wWqnIg6nID — I Smoked The Tariffs But I Didnt Smoke The Economy (@BlackKnight10k) May 13, 2025

8.