Celebrity royal family

Revelations about the King and Prince William’s finances had this brilliant and NSFW Robert Smith clip trending again

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2024

In an episode of Dispatches aired on Saturday, Channel 4 revealed that an investigation they had carried out with the Sunday Times had uncovered previously hidden financial transactions of the Royal Family, relating to King Charles and Prince William.

The investigation proved that the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall have been raking in millions each year, at the expense of charities, environmental projects and the NHS, as well as others. Furthermore, along with the Daily Mirror, other Channel 4 investigations showed tenants of Prince William living in slum conditions.

With Prince Williams recent campaign to end homelessness and root out slum landlords, as well as the King’s long-standing apparent commitment to the environment, the news smacked of stratospheric levels of hypocrisy and exploitation.

People didn’t hold back.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

A 2012 interview with the Cure’s Robert Smith on Telerama.fr captured the mood perfectly.

“I hate the idea of any kind of, like, hereditary privilege. It’s just wrong. It’s not just, again, it’s not just anti-democratic, it’s just, like, inherently wrong.

What upsets me is that some people who I’ve actually admired down the years get offered a reward by the Royal Family, by the hereditary monarchy, and they take it. They become Lord or Sir. ”

“I honestly, if I ever accepted – I’m never gonna get one – but I’d honestly cut off my own hands before I’d get that, because how dare they presume that they could give me an honour? I’m much better than them. They’ve never done anything. They’re fucking idiots.”

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s never too late to go Goth.

READ MORE

Hugh Grant’s red carpet hilarity sent this Robert Smith clip viral and you can’t watch it enough

Source SJView Image Screengrab, Screengrab