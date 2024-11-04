Revelations about the King and Prince William’s finances had this brilliant and NSFW Robert Smith clip trending again

Celebrity royal family

In an episode of Dispatches aired on Saturday, Channel 4 revealed that an investigation they had carried out with the Sunday Times had uncovered previously hidden financial transactions of the Royal Family, relating to King Charles and Prince William.

Dispatches can reveal how King Charles and Prince William are making millions from the taxpayer. In a joint investigation with @thetimes we have uncovered lucrative deals with the armed forces, schools and even the NHS. pic.twitter.com/kFqfoFv4t5 — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) November 2, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and his eldest son make millions from feudal levies on schools, hospitals, homeowners and the very charities they represent, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and @C4Dispatches reveals today https://t.co/Vno5Q348mG — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 2, 2024

The investigation proved that the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall have been raking in millions each year, at the expense of charities, environmental projects and the NHS, as well as others. Furthermore, along with the Daily Mirror, other Channel 4 investigations showed tenants of Prince William living in slum conditions.

Working with @DailyMirror we found homes owned by Prince William riddled with mould and failing to meet the legal energy efficiency standards. Watch the full film 'The King, the Prince and their Secret Millions' tonight on @channel4 at 8.10pm.#C4Dispatches https://t.co/vQnZXRxrbH — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) November 2, 2024

With Prince Williams recent campaign to end homelessness and root out slum landlords, as well as the King’s long-standing apparent commitment to the environment, the news smacked of stratospheric levels of hypocrisy and exploitation.

People didn’t hold back.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are Patrons of NHS Charities but the Royal Family has charged the NHS nearly 12 million to house their ambulance fleets. AND THEY DO NOT PAY TAXES ON THIS PROFIT-MAKING ENDEAVOUR. Royals fleece Britain while pretending to do charity work. pic.twitter.com/5CVH8yfEqi — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) November 3, 2024

But I thought it was refugees and refugees alone draining/putting strain on the country? https://t.co/vm8CfcRBJ5 — Ashton Hewitt (@ashton_hewitt) November 3, 2024

King Charles and Prince William fleecing the Army, the Navy, and public purse and even charities. And that’s only the first 20 minutes of #Dispatches. pic.twitter.com/Q7zuPczXdg — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) November 2, 2024

This is quite something. The most comprehensive investigative research into Royal finances I've seen. Even the NHS is being charged by the Royals.

If there is no discussion now about whether the monarchy can go on like this, then I don't know when. https://t.co/bR0lac6Pgj — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) November 2, 2024

Prince William parading around with that End Homelessness campaign, is the equivalent of someone stealing your money then helping you to look for it. — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) November 3, 2024

Good morning to you all, except anyone who sits on a gold throne and talks about the cost of living crisis yet makes an absolute fortune from the NHS, schools, charities and the Ministry of Defence…. pic.twitter.com/tbEY7D74lg — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) November 3, 2024

A 2012 interview with the Cure’s Robert Smith on Telerama.fr captured the mood perfectly.

“I hate the idea of any kind of, like, hereditary privilege. It’s just wrong. It’s not just, again, it’s not just anti-democratic, it’s just, like, inherently wrong. What upsets me is that some people who I’ve actually admired down the years get offered a reward by the Royal Family, by the hereditary monarchy, and they take it. They become Lord or Sir. ” “I honestly, if I ever accepted – I’m never gonna get one – but I’d honestly cut off my own hands before I’d get that, because how dare they presume that they could give me an honour? I’m much better than them. They’ve never done anything. They’re fucking idiots.”

I love Robert. I have so much respect for somwone that stands by their convictions. I always wonder how many people there support the monarchy? They literally do nothing and live off the money of the people, living in luxury. They cut ribbons and visit people? There's no need for… — Sara Tullar Godfrey (@cindersary) November 3, 2024

He’s been a hero since I was a teen and my admiration continues to grow. — Bruce P (@BearDen64) November 3, 2024

Remains one of my all time favourite interview snippets. https://t.co/FtXNHqIuyO — ꜱ ʟ ∆ ᴘ ᴛ ᴏ ᴘ (@steve_stringer) November 3, 2024

The brilliant Robert Smith roasting the Royals. https://t.co/HDybMvU1M3 — Ciaran McClean (@mccleangreen) November 3, 2024

Ooh, there goes the Damehood Robert. (This is a joke.

I'm a huge Cure fan.)❤️ — KelvinJPerson ❤ (@KelvinJPersonMe) November 3, 2024

After watching Ch4 #Dispatches tonight and then having a #TheCure night, seems appropriate to dust off this clip of Robert Smith. My sentiments exactly. And on the same weekend when those in privileged positions are calling people on benefits parasites. pic.twitter.com/e1K9SwMf4z — JJ Jones (@jj_j0nes) November 3, 2024

Timely reminder of the wisdom of Bob ❤️ https://t.co/4JQQvEF1eg — ForeverLeft (@NForeverleft) November 3, 2024

It’s never too late to go Goth.

Love Robert Smith. Almost makes me want to put in an oversized black jumper and some eyeliner in solidarity. https://t.co/7DnImL9Jxi — Notund (@RotundC) November 3, 2024

