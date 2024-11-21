News obituary

People have been paying tribute to Labour Titan John Prescott after his death at 86

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2024

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, truly one of the big beasts of the Labour Party, has died at his care home at the age of 86, after a long illness.

The family shared a touching photo of Mr. Prescott with Pauline, his wife of 63 years, and asked for donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK in lieu of flowers.

The man so closely associated with Hull was actually born in Prestatyn on 31st May 1938, moving to Yorkshire at the age of four, then to Chester in his teens.

He gained a seat in the Commons for the constituency of Kingston upon Hull East in 1970, which he held until 2010 when he was awarded a life peerage, becoming Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull.

He gained a notoriety he would never shake off after punching a pro-hunt protester who had thrown an egg at him from close quarters.

Naturally, the tributes were many and from all quarters. His friend and former colleague Tony Blair was clearly very affected.

The current Labour leader and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, paid this tribute.

Jeremy Corbyn, who had received the full support of John Prescott, expressed his sadness and gratitude.

Here are a handful of the many other reactions to his passing.

By way of proof that John Prescott could laugh at himself, we’ll leave you with one of his own tweets.

John Leslie Prescott. 1938 – 2024. Rest in peace.

