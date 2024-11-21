People have been paying tribute to Labour Titan John Prescott after his death at 86

News obituary

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, truly one of the big beasts of the Labour Party, has died at his care home at the age of 86, after a long illness.

We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.

1/ — John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 21, 2024

He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

2/ — John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 21, 2024

John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving Deputy Prime Minister.

3/ — John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 21, 2024

John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour.

4/ — John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 21, 2024

We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

5/ — John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 21, 2024

The family shared a touching photo of Mr. Prescott with Pauline, his wife of 63 years, and asked for donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK in lieu of flowers.

In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK. https://t.co/xZZAdjlopl

6/ — John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 21, 2024

The man so closely associated with Hull was actually born in Prestatyn on 31st May 1938, moving to Yorkshire at the age of four, then to Chester in his teens.

He gained a seat in the Commons for the constituency of Kingston upon Hull East in 1970, which he held until 2010 when he was awarded a life peerage, becoming Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull.

He gained a notoriety he would never shake off after punching a pro-hunt protester who had thrown an egg at him from close quarters.

John Prescott, the Deputy Prime Minister, left hooks a protestor in the face after being egged by him in the street (2001) pic.twitter.com/M3KLFsON8r — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) November 21, 2024

Naturally, the tributes were many and from all quarters. His friend and former colleague Tony Blair was clearly very affected.

Tony Blair's tribute to John Prescott: Although we all knew that the end was approaching and was inevitable, I am devastated by John’s passing. He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most… — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) November 21, 2024

"I'm feeling devastated. There was no one quite like him in British politics." Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair says John Prescott reached parts of the Labour Party he couldn't reach. #R4Today — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 21, 2024

The current Labour leader and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, paid this tribute.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott. John was a true giant of the Labour movement. On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and his family, to the city of Hull, and to all those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/evQe4GBoI9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 21, 2024

Jeremy Corbyn, who had received the full support of John Prescott, expressed his sadness and gratitude.

I am really sad to hear that John Prescott has passed away. John was a huge figure and personality, from his seafaring union days to the highest offices in Government. I will be forever grateful for his personal and political support in the 2017 and 2019 elections. His… — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 21, 2024

Here are a handful of the many other reactions to his passing.

1.

Sad to hear the news about John Prescott. A lovely man, proud trade unionist, brilliant campaigner and someone who committed his whole life to helping others. The last Labour Government simply couldn’t have achieved all it did without him. A true giant of the Labour movement. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 21, 2024

2.

I am saddened to hear about the death of former Deputy Prime Minister Lord John Prescott. A towering figure in the Labour movement and a campaigner for workers, he was a fearless, loyal, active unionist and… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1KsREZID65 — House of Commons Speaker (@CommonsSpeaker) November 21, 2024

3.

I am deeply saddened by the news of John Prescott’s death. John was not only a Labour legend but an inspiration to me and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed by so many. My thoughts and prayers are with Pauline and the rest of his family. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/QL43Ip2fXN — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 21, 2024

4.

John Prescott was a politician both behind and ahead of his time. Considered too bluff and old Labour to reach to the very top in the 90s, today his authenticity and class credentials would have been perfect to fight Farage and populism. Labour needs more like him. pic.twitter.com/BsU6kw3k3m — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 21, 2024

5.

John Prescott was one of the great figures of our political era—passionate, loyal, and full of life. I will never forget our many lively exchanges across the despatch box. John was a formidable debater, unflinching in his commitment to his values, and he had a unique ability to… — William Hague (@WilliamJHague) November 21, 2024

6.

An episode of the Chase many moons ago.

"Which former Prime Minister had the middle name Hilda"

"John Prescott" When he tweeted his amusement, I knew we'd made it.

RIP to a proper Labour politician. No airs and graces. — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) November 21, 2024

7.

RIP John Prescott. A titan of the Labour movement, who pulled no punches! pic.twitter.com/nXNnIsbY29 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) November 21, 2024

8.

RIP John Prescott. There will never be another. pic.twitter.com/lEjIq2hM0d — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) November 21, 2024

9.

So sad about death of John Prescott. Huge & colourful contributor to British public life, serving as Deputy PM 1997-2007 & in John Smith’s leadership team where I worked closely with him. His OMOV speech at 1993 conference decisive moment in @UKLabour history. RIP John. pic.twitter.com/rc2afsZnGO — David Ward (@DavidDjward) November 21, 2024

10.

JP RIP … there was nobody else like him. Tony could not have had a better deputy. Labour could not have had a better campaigner. The government could not have had a better negotiator and – yes, often, peacemaker. Hull could not have had a better MP. Of course he was combative… — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 21, 2024

11.

‘When I do die, after 50 years in politics, all they will show on the news is 60 seconds of me thumping a fellow in Wales,’ Prescott once reflected. But his life was much greater than that – as the outpouring of affection today shows.https://t.co/Jg3qxf9I3q — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 21, 2024

12.

13.

There aren’t many people for whom ‘political giant’ feels right but John Prescott fits the bill. He was hugely important to the success of New Labour. He gave one of the great memorable Labour conference performances on Clause 4. His media appearances were sometimes hilarious,… — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) November 21, 2024

14.

A great statesman and politician. RIP John Prescott. https://t.co/bBq1J8gGnI — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) November 21, 2024

15.

RIP John, one of the few politicians with a real working class story, a reflection of the people he represented. Rest easy #JohnPrescott https://t.co/ocWqM949OG — Vinnie Humphries (@VinnieEjh) November 21, 2024

16.

Farewell John. You were one of a kind. My love and thoughts are with Pauline and family. https://t.co/zhWphRWxED — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) November 21, 2024

17.

The whole Labour Party will be devastated at this sad news. John was more than a giant of our movement. He was central to our 97 win & success of that govt. He made a difference for the better for thousands, especially retired miners. My deepest condolences to John’s family. https://t.co/0TxX4NJdNo — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) November 21, 2024

By way of proof that John Prescott could laugh at himself, we’ll leave you with one of his own tweets.

John Leslie Prescott. 1938 – 2024. Rest in peace.

