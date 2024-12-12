People think they’ve spotted Cillian Murphy in the 28 Years Later trailer – 17 frighteningly good reactions
The trailer for the third film in Danny Boyle’s dystopian ‘28’ series has dropped, and it’s already set a zombie amongst the pigeons.
Here’s our first glimpse at 28 Years Later.
What will humanity become?
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for #28YearsLater – only in theatres 6.20.25. pic.twitter.com/PbP3sexTgc
Powerful stuff. The trailer has already had some rave reviews.
This is how you make an amazing trailer!
The tension continuously building throughout the trailer, with this eerie chant, along with the eerie and unsettling score playing. I'm so excited for 28 Years Later, especially since Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunited for it.
Regardless of how the film turns out, this is one of the best trailers I've ever seen. #28YearsLater https://t.co/vCmzUfC8Wi
Whoever decided to put the Taylor Holmes recording of Rudyard Kipling’s poem “Boots” that’s used for US Military SERE Training in the #28YearsLater trailer deserves a fucking award https://t.co/H9o6CgDvXw
However, a brief glimpse of an infected person led to some pretty feverish speculation.
Zombie Cillian Murphy? pic.twitter.com/OUYl6cxLq9
Poor Cillian Murphy
28 Days Later vs 28 Years Later pic.twitter.com/DZFed2M9WB
Pop Base ran with it.
Cillian Murphy stuns in first look at ‘28 Years Later.’ pic.twitter.com/flGF8Xpx7M
These reactions caught our eye.
1.
Fit to work https://t.co/EvifSq2tkC
2.
what 7 cans of beamish will do to a mf https://t.co/d6EBFAKRja pic.twitter.com/VaP3gh4QG6
3.
Ozempic is getting out of control.
4.
Sitting in the traffic trying to get out of Belfast https://t.co/MwIV4lzLOr
5.
Nobody
Cillian Murphy in 28 Years Later: pic.twitter.com/rj37uIQp7r
6.
he's definitely older than 28 https://t.co/O8FENbI9l5
7.
this has to be makeup
8.
Cillian Murphy stuns in first look at ‘28 Years Later.’ pic.twitter.com/TxXlWkrRDD
9.
Me when I go one night without my 1000 calorie 9pm sweet treat
