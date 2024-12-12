People think they’ve spotted Cillian Murphy in the 28 Years Later trailer – 17 frighteningly good reactions

Entertainment films memes

The trailer for the third film in Danny Boyle’s dystopian ‘28’ series has dropped, and it’s already set a zombie amongst the pigeons.

Here’s our first glimpse at 28 Years Later.

What will humanity become? Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for #28YearsLater – only in theatres 6.20.25. pic.twitter.com/PbP3sexTgc — 28 Years Later Movie (@28YearsLaterMov) December 10, 2024

Powerful stuff. The trailer has already had some rave reviews.

This is how you make an amazing trailer! The tension continuously building throughout the trailer, with this eerie chant, along with the eerie and unsettling score playing. I'm so excited for 28 Years Later, especially since Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunited for it. The… — Matt (@thcfastestman) December 10, 2024

Regardless of how the film turns out, this is one of the best trailers I've ever seen. #28YearsLater https://t.co/vCmzUfC8Wi — L. Thomas Cater (@LThomasCater) December 10, 2024

Whoever decided to put the Taylor Holmes recording of Rudyard Kipling’s poem “Boots” that’s used for US Military SERE Training in the #28YearsLater trailer deserves a fucking award https://t.co/H9o6CgDvXw — megs | cco of fredclub | fred hechinger lovebot (@fredhechinger) December 10, 2024

However, a brief glimpse of an infected person led to some pretty feverish speculation.

Poor Cillian Murphy 28 Days Later vs 28 Years Later pic.twitter.com/DZFed2M9WB — Say My Name (@Name__Error_404) December 10, 2024

Pop Base ran with it.

Cillian Murphy stuns in first look at ‘28 Years Later.’ pic.twitter.com/flGF8Xpx7M — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2024

These reactions caught our eye.

1.

2.

what 7 cans of beamish will do to a mf https://t.co/d6EBFAKRja pic.twitter.com/VaP3gh4QG6 — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) December 10, 2024

3.

Ozempic is getting out of control. — ¢løver (@burberryclover) December 10, 2024

4.

Sitting in the traffic trying to get out of Belfast https://t.co/MwIV4lzLOr — Claire #JusticeForNoah (@ClaireMadMax) December 10, 2024

5.

Nobody

Cillian Murphy in 28 Years Later: pic.twitter.com/rj37uIQp7r — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) December 10, 2024

6.

he's definitely older than 28 https://t.co/O8FENbI9l5 — Naymergency & I (@nayrunayru) December 11, 2024

7.

this has to be makeup — (@alfiyastic) December 10, 2024

8.

Cillian Murphy stuns in first look at ‘28 Years Later.’ pic.twitter.com/TxXlWkrRDD — Jonah (@NahImGhost) December 10, 2024

9.