JD Vance appeared to ask for Democrats to be put in jail in case you were wondering how Magas are toning down the rhetoric

Politics Democrats jail JD Vance

JD Vance is crusading against fraud and he’s targeting the most obvious offender in government: Maine’s governor Janet Mills.

You read that correctly. The Vice President, who waddled hand and hand into the White House with a 34-time convicted felon, is traveling the nation, hunting down fraudsters with the promise of keeping Americans’ tax dollars safe.

Seems totally legit.

So when Vance steps up to the podium, how does he plan on eliminating fraud from the country? Let’s take a listen.

JD Vance appears to call for jailing Democrats who oppose MAGA: “We gotta get them out of this country and we gotta get them in prison.” pic.twitter.com/HMNCQrkfdq — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 14, 2026

Hmmm, that sure does sound like someone who really wants to jail anyone who disagrees with him.

Notice how he first says, “No comment” when confronted with the idea of sending Democratic politicians to Gitmo. Then he tries to pivot by calling Mills a “fraudster” with no tangible evidence.

Speaking of fraud, if you’re worried that it looks like Vance is gaining momentum with this campaign due to the riled up crowd behind him, don’t.

Let’s take a look at the size of his crowd from a wide shot to begin the press conference.

Poor JD. Can’t even fill a conference room in Maine.

As for the comments online, those were full of people calling out the Vice President for his wrongheaded ideas.

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Look at those signs behind him while Trump is asking for 1 billion taxpayer dollars to build a ballroom. Its a cult. The modern day KKK https://t.co/V32quxunEB — That Blame Guy (@ImToBlame) May 14, 2026

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It’s amazing the degree to which JD Vance lacks even an ounce of charisma. https://t.co/uDLuVW3qLX — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 14, 2026

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Go find a couch !!! https://t.co/pNW5KP1pLX — Kate 💙💛 (@maizeandbluegal) May 14, 2026

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