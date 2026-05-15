Politics Democrats jail JD Vance

JD Vance appeared to ask for Democrats to be put in jail in case you were wondering how Magas are toning down the rhetoric

Saul Hutson. Updated May 15th, 2026

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JD Vance is crusading against fraud and he’s targeting the most obvious offender in government: Maine’s governor Janet Mills.

You read that correctly. The Vice President, who waddled hand and hand into the White House with a 34-time convicted felon, is traveling the nation, hunting down fraudsters with the promise of keeping Americans’ tax dollars safe.

Seems totally legit.

So when Vance steps up to the podium, how does he plan on eliminating fraud from the country? Let’s take a listen.

Hmmm, that sure does sound like someone who really wants to jail anyone who disagrees with him.

Notice how he first says, “No comment” when confronted with the idea of sending Democratic politicians to Gitmo. Then he tries to pivot by calling Mills a “fraudster” with no tangible evidence.

Speaking of fraud, if you’re worried that it looks like Vance is gaining momentum with this campaign due to the riled up crowd behind him, don’t.

Let’s take a look at the size of his crowd from a wide shot to begin the press conference.

Poor JD. Can’t even fill a conference room in Maine.

As for the comments online, those were full of people calling out the Vice President for his wrongheaded ideas.

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