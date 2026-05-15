Politics Democrats donald trump dumb

Donald Trump was so proud of his new nickname for the Democrats but the joke was very much on him

Saul Hutson. Updated May 15th, 2026

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The more we get a look inside the head of Donald Trump, the scarier it gets.

The US President visited Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China to hold what we can only hope were consequential meetings on the state of global affairs.

But when Trump sat down with Fox News to discuss any progress he might have helped foster, he broke out into a an impromptu spelling bee. And everyone lost.

Here is Trump testing out his latest lame nickname to see if it will stick.

It’s a sad fact that Trump’s biggest strength derives from his ability to lob around goofy nicknames for his opponents. His Maga fans lap it up. They still call Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” even though a day doesn’t go by where Trump is caught napping on camera.

But this is a new low. And based on the replies, it doesn’t look like this one will catch on.

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