Donald Trump was so proud of his new nickname for the Democrats but the joke was very much on him

Politics Democrats donald trump dumb

The more we get a look inside the head of Donald Trump, the scarier it gets.

The US President visited Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China to hold what we can only hope were consequential meetings on the state of global affairs.

But when Trump sat down with Fox News to discuss any progress he might have helped foster, he broke out into a an impromptu spelling bee. And everyone lost.

Here is Trump testing out his latest lame nickname to see if it will stick.

Trump: Dumocrats. They’re dumb. It’s d-u-m. I got rid of the b. So, you’re only changing one letter. E goes and the U comes. pic.twitter.com/KUr1yKC8RW — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2026

It’s a sad fact that Trump’s biggest strength derives from his ability to lob around goofy nicknames for his opponents. His Maga fans lap it up. They still call Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” even though a day doesn’t go by where Trump is caught napping on camera.

But this is a new low. And based on the replies, it doesn’t look like this one will catch on.

1.

His brain stopped working half way through that spelling — Ani (@AReddy2418) May 15, 2026

2.

A child in the elementary school playground. https://t.co/znwSSLz3y3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 15, 2026

3.

TRUMP: “I came up with a new name. ‘Dumocrats.’ They’re dumb. It’s d-u-m. I got rid of the b. So, you’re only changing one letter. E goes and the U comes.” I thank my lucky stars everyday I’m a Dumocrat and not a Rapeublican! pic.twitter.com/3B5a1XG0E6 https://t.co/fhJ9yqtcny — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 15, 2026

4.

There’s something wrong with the President. https://t.co/vpdSxYtjdb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 15, 2026

5.

This is what the ‘worlds most powerful man’ spends his time thinking about. https://t.co/1gHFsfn0kV — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 15, 2026

6.

True leadership is defined by what you build, not by who you tear down to make yourself look taller. — BarkinBoss (@BarkinBossJam) May 15, 2026

7.

Sounds like a 5 year old learning to read. Dementia does cause regression. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) May 15, 2026

8.