Entertainment comedy morecambe and wise

‘The greatest joke ever written’ just went viral again on Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday and there really is no arguing with it

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2026

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Chances are you’ll have seen this clip before – of course you will – but just as likely is the fact that you are likely to want to watch it again.

It’s this classic Morecambe and Wise sketch which just went viral again in the week of the centenary of Eric Morecambe’s birth and that really is the only introduction you need.

The great man was born on 14 May 1926 and died on 28 May 1984, aged just 58.

And also this.

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