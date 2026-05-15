‘The greatest joke ever written’ just went viral again on Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday and there really is no arguing with it

Entertainment comedy morecambe and wise

Chances are you’ll have seen this clip before – of course you will – but just as likely is the fact that you are likely to want to watch it again.

It’s this classic Morecambe and Wise sketch which just went viral again in the week of the centenary of Eric Morecambe’s birth and that really is the only introduction you need.

I would say this is probably the greatest joke ever written for the sheer fact of how many times your Dad or Granddad has said this line when an ambulance or Police car goes by with its sirens on pic.twitter.com/daIOd0MG1V — Selina j 🧚🏻🌙⚒ (@OfSelina) May 14, 2026

The great man was born on 14 May 1926 and died on 28 May 1984, aged just 58.

One of my favourite lines ever. I was passed by an ambulance with the sirens going a few years ago. A total stranger walkinjg the other way dead panned the line to me. I spontaneously burst out laughing for days after. — The Grammar Police (@PedanticPolice) May 14, 2026

That and the breakfast sketch… — Boo 💜🖤💜 (@polgarareturns) May 14, 2026

I said it in America. The Americans thought I was an idiot 😐 — Andrew (@budocbudoc) May 14, 2026

And the Grieg Piano Concerto sketch pic.twitter.com/Irya7klACJ — Selina j 🧚🏻🌙⚒ (@OfSelina) May 14, 2026

It’s some legacy . I mean 40 years after your death and people are still sharing and enjoying your stuff — Selina j 🧚🏻🌙⚒ (@OfSelina) May 14, 2026

And also this.

We had Bring me Sunshine at the end of my Dads funeral. He loved Eric Morecambe and it was a great mood lifter after celebrating his life. Just as the music kicked in we could hear a fire engine go past outside. I cried and laughed at the same time. It was perfect https://t.co/4SGqfJk8PP — David Wimble (@DaveWimblePhoto) May 15, 2026

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Source @OfSelina