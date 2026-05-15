People shared the weirdest and most wonderful things they’ve ever won and it’s the (mostly) feelgood treat we need right now

Life reddit

Everyone dreams of winning the lottery, even though their chances are 0.01 in a billion, or something similar to that.

But their dreams are kept alive by people who do win things. It’s got to happen to someone after, right?

They’ve been chatting about fortunate people on the AskUK subreddit following this question from Educational_Way3900:

‘What’s the best thing you have ever won? I’m talking any kind of competition, lottery, pools, premium bonds etc. How did it come about? ‘A few years ago I entered a ‘like and share’ Instagram competition for a new BBQ festival that was starting up. I won the competition and later found out only about 12 people had entered it as it wasn’t well publicised. The prize was a ~£2k Weber BBQ!!’

Very well done! And lots of other lucky folk chipped in with their stories, like these…

1.

‘2013 and I’m rotting on the sofa while my partner is away on a fishing trip for a week. Ye olde Sky Sci-Fi channel was showing Continuum and this was the time that channels would run competitions during the adverts. So out of boredom I entered for a 5-day trip to Vancouver to meet the cast filming Series Two. I didn’t win (came 2nd – DVD box set) but they couldn’t get in touch with the winner so with five days notice they offered the prize to me.

Local flights with BA from Manchester to London then over to Vancouver. Limo pick up staying at the Four seasons. Pick up to visit the sets, met the cast, lunch with the food truck was amazing. Got on with the PR so well they invited us back for a second day. Incredible prize.’

–whiskeejo

2.

‘The best thing I’ve ever won in terms of value was about £720 on the EuroMillions. However, it’s also the worst thing I’ve ever won as I was only one number off the jackpot, I expected at least five figures for only being one number off. Was a rollercoaster of emotions.’

–VictorAnichebend

3.

‘When I was about ten, I won a Raleigh Chopper bike in a butcher’s colouring competition (!). I later sold it to buy a clarinet. While playing my clarinet in a small group, I met a girl playing the flute. We’ve now been married for 35 years. Best prize ever.’

–Disastrous-Ad9001

4.

‘Le Creuset mystery box yeahhhhhh boyyyyyyyy. Cast iron frying pan, medium roasting dish, salt and pepper mill. AND all in a tasteful colour. Truly felt like god’s favourite.’

–Affectionate-Owl9594

5.

‘Lifetime supply of Cadbury’s chocolate – it was a sack of chocolate bars that lasted less than a month.’

–WebDisasters

6.

‘My wife won us a honeymoon to Thailand in a bridal magazine competition! Flights and a 7 night stay in an incredible resort. We had been planning to get married in 2020 but it had to be used in 2019 so we brought the wedding forward and avoided all the Covid chaos!’

–PhotoPharma5031

7.

‘When I was younger I had a phone contract with Vodafone that my parents paid for. Had a phone call when I was in Spain ‘Well done Alex, you’ve won an all expenses paid to the Athens Olympics including tickets to Super Saturday’. This is when my dad took the phone off me and my sister and I got a weekend at the grandparents.’

–Immorals1

8.

‘Tickets to see Manic Street Preachers at The Great Hall in Cardiff University in 1992. I won them in a phone-in competition on an alternative radio show.

And that all shows that I am older than time itself.’

–NecroVelcro

9.

‘A brand spanking new caravan. I had to collect it from Yorkshire but when I sold it I was debt free and have remained so ever since. It saved me.’

–eastkent

10.

‘I’ve won a few nice things, I won an all expenses paid trip to Disney Paris from Sky TV, I also won 5 days in Budapest from Pepe’s, yes the chicken place, thought it was a scam but nope.’

–Pig-E-Wig

11.

‘Motorola Razr flip phone in magenta pink.’

–CoconutCitizen

12.

‘When I was 13/14 I won the Smash Hits crossword competition. Prize was a radio cassette player and London’s Calling cassette album by The Clash.’

–gingertosser96