Donald Trump was asked what he made of China’s President Xi and he left no stereotype unturned – 16 damning judgements

Politics china donald trump president xi

The United States just took another step a few hundred years backwards.

Looking to strengthen international relations, Donald Trump took a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. Lord only knows what Trump talks about in private, but his take away in public doesn’t give us much hope.

Here’s what the US President had to say after meeting with Xi.

President Trump on President Xi: If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie. He’s Central Casting. He’s very tall—especially for this country. They tend to be a little bit shorter. pic.twitter.com/Sbg6qodtEW — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2026

It’s incredible how Trump managed to talk for that long without making a single comment about Xi’s actual policies or tactics.

The superficial judgement. The stereotypes. The rambling. It was all there and it was all very plainly racist.

Everyone watching at home was befuddled by Trump’s ability to provide absolutely zero tangible information about his visit with Xi while still managing to offend an entire nation (and planet, really).

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Oh, sweet lord. Can someone PLEASE wrap some duct tape around Trump’s mouth! https://t.co/1sbm38RZx5 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) May 15, 2026

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“And Xi is also good at math & does laundry.” Trump is so inherently racist that it leaks out even when he thinks he’s not being prejudiced. — Dr. Tom (@drtom878) May 15, 2026

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so are we just gonna brush off the racist stereotype?? https://t.co/x7qmcStNsM — grizzy (@Furbeti) May 15, 2026

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And inscrutable. They tend to be inscrutable. Now let me tell you about the Italians… https://t.co/dXJWGApJv5 — Bill Prady ⚛️ Now at 🦋 (@billprady) May 15, 2026

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