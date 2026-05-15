Politics china donald trump president xi

Donald Trump was asked what he made of China’s President Xi and he left no stereotype unturned – 16 damning judgements

Saul Hutson. Updated May 15th, 2026

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The United States just took another step a few hundred years backwards.

Looking to strengthen international relations, Donald Trump took a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. Lord only knows what Trump talks about in private, but his take away in public doesn’t give us much hope.

Here’s what the US President had to say after meeting with Xi.

It’s incredible how Trump managed to talk for that long without making a single comment about Xi’s actual policies or tactics.

The superficial judgement. The stereotypes. The rambling. It was all there and it was all very plainly racist.

Everyone watching at home was befuddled by Trump’s ability to provide absolutely zero tangible information about his visit with Xi while still managing to offend an entire nation (and planet, really).

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