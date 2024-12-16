Celebrity Bob Mortimer Richard ayoade

This tale of when he tried his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is our favourite Bob Mortimer story of the year

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2024

We’ve featured plenty of posts about Bob Mortimer on these pages during the course of 2024, but they don’t come much better – any, in fact – that this.

It’s from back in the day when he accompanied the (equally fabulous) Richard Ayoade to Berlin for an episode of his Channel 4 series, Travel Man.

But that didn’t stop this particular two minutes going viral all over again because it’s just so good (and because it was Bob’s birthday!).

It’s Mortimer recounting this story of the time he worked on a movie with Christian Slater and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

We’re off to watch the whole episode here.

Source Channel 4 H/T @MontyDomme32