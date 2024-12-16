This tale of when he tried his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is our favourite Bob Mortimer story of the year

Celebrity Bob Mortimer Richard ayoade

We’ve featured plenty of posts about Bob Mortimer on these pages during the course of 2024, but they don’t come much better – any, in fact – that this.

It’s from back in the day when he accompanied the (equally fabulous) Richard Ayoade to Berlin for an episode of his Channel 4 series, Travel Man.

But that didn’t stop this particular two minutes going viral all over again because it’s just so good (and because it was Bob’s birthday!).

It’s Mortimer recounting this story of the time he worked on a movie with Christian Slater and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Bob Mortimer’s birthday today. Here’s Bob’s incredible story of him trying to sell the idea of the reversible toilet to Christian Slater https://t.co/gEuOLowfbu pic.twitter.com/GLGXuahGmR — Monty (@MontyDomme32) May 23, 2024

We’re off to watch the whole episode here.

I’ve been on WILTY 11 times and I have so many great stories that the real-life time I designed a backwards toilet with Christian Slater has never come up. https://t.co/fh76fsC07d pic.twitter.com/Y0TcdbTrO3 — Clarissa Maycock (@ClarissaDM) May 24, 2024

I watch this clip far too often. It’s the only time I’ve seen Richard Ayoade lose his footing on his deadpan persona. https://t.co/KwbiKefpoX — Dave Brain (@Ornsack) May 24, 2024

Which living person in the UK can claim to be our most creative genius? Paul McCartney? No! It’s got to be Bob Mortimer. https://t.co/fZ9xSJIbZt — Suffolk Jason (@SuffolkJason) May 24, 2024

My wife & I once drunkenly emailed Bob’s people saying our two year old’s fav book was Bob’s autobiography. He liked impersonating the wide mouthed front cover, would go around demanding “Bob Mot book”. Bob got back to us, sent our lad a signed photo of him fishing. Top, top man. https://t.co/V9ahEL4SP5 — Tom Earnshaw (@TREarnshaw) May 24, 2024

Source Channel 4 H/T @MontyDomme32