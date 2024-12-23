Nigel Farage had a question for everyone at Christmas and the replies were a real festive treat

Politics christmas comebacks nigel farage

As if Santa Claus didn’t already have enough on his plate at this time of year, guess who turned up for a selfie?

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, and he had a question for everyone on Twitter.

You will never guess who is in Clacton today. pic.twitter.com/euPhWaCuxW — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 21, 2024

And not everyone made the same joke – just nearly everyone – and it was a proper festive treat.

1.

Yeah – the reality is that they both only come to Clacton once a year — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 21, 2024

2.

I’d be fucking amazed if it’s you. pic.twitter.com/deOfZXcnTd — Florence Lox (@floboflo) December 21, 2024

3.

Nigel Farage in Clacton, that really is incredible! — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 21, 2024

4.

it’s a miracle; farage has been spotted in clacton https://t.co/xf7wRBW3s3 — Frank (@FrankFWJH) December 21, 2024

5.

How much did you get Santa to cough up? I assume there was your usual fee? — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) December 21, 2024

6.