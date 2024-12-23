Politics christmas comebacks nigel farage
Nigel Farage had a question for everyone at Christmas and the replies were a real festive treat
As if Santa Claus didn’t already have enough on his plate at this time of year, guess who turned up for a selfie?
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, and he had a question for everyone on Twitter.
You will never guess who is in Clacton today. pic.twitter.com/euPhWaCuxW
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 21, 2024
And not everyone made the same joke – just nearly everyone – and it was a proper festive treat.
Yeah – the reality is that they both only come to Clacton once a year
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 21, 2024
I’d be fucking amazed if it’s you. pic.twitter.com/deOfZXcnTd
— Florence Lox (@floboflo) December 21, 2024
Nigel Farage in Clacton, that really is incredible!
— dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 21, 2024
it’s a miracle; farage has been spotted in clacton https://t.co/xf7wRBW3s3
— Frank (@FrankFWJH) December 21, 2024
How much did you get Santa to cough up?
I assume there was your usual fee?
— Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) December 21, 2024
He only visits Clacton briefy once a year & most people don’t believe in him, but nevertheless it’s still nice to see Farage there. https://t.co/qVzN2k14OC
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 21, 2024