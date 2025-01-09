The ‘Blocking is not enough’ joke format wishes some delightfully petty inconveniences on internet trolls – 23 funny favourites

Twitter memes

Since Elon Musk appeared to decide that the right to call people slurs was more important than personal safety, the Twitter/X block function has been fairly useless.

Although people can’t interact with an account that has blocked them, they can see – and screenshot – that person’s posts, allowing them to trigger a pile-on, so – in a very real sense – blocking in not enough. That, however, isn’t quite the point of this joke format.

Check out these examples to appreciate just what it’s all about.

Blocking someone isn't enough. You have to hire a bunch of singing clowns to finish the job — Μαρια Κιτρινη (@greek_heanen) January 7, 2025

Blocking someone isn't enough. I need them to have a neighbor with a really nervous, miniature dog that barks all day every day. — Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) January 7, 2025

Blocking people isn’t enough. I need their favorite tv show to get cancelled. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) January 6, 2025

Blocking them isn't enough. I hope they get unexpected guests. — et*ceTera (@notincharge7) January 7, 2025

Blocking someone isn’t enough; I want their wifi to be kinda slow, forever. — Spanx (@spanxjokes) January 7, 2025

Blocking someone isn't enough. I want their ibuprofen to always be on the highest shelf, and just out of reach. — Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) January 7, 2025

Blocking someone isn’t enough; I need their phone to always be at 2% battery — Lia L'Assassin ★ Nutcracker Sweet (@Design_Assassin) January 7, 2025

Blocking someone isn’t enough; I want a frozen chicken to fall out of the freezer and land on their bare toes. — John H. Beers III (@Bedlam_Beersie) January 7, 2025

blocking someone isn’t enough I want them to always pull to push door — S̲uper H̲uman A̲utomated Y̲odeler (@_indica_sky) January 8, 2025

Blocking isn't enough, I want them to have a persistent itch in the middle of their back that they can't reach — Shannon (@gardengirl125) January 7, 2025

Blocking someone isn’t enough; I’ll live under their bed and tickle their feet every time they come out of the covers at night. — Snark Week (@UnicornScreams) January 6, 2025

