The brilliant Ian Hislop on ‘media adolescent’ Elon Musk and the state we’re in now is an important, essential watch

Politics elon musk Ian Hislop private eye

We’re only nine days into the new year and it’s already shaping up to be the Year of the Musk.

Elon Musk has essentially set the entire news agenda over the last few days, from funding (or not funding) Respect UK to grooming gangs and his appalling attack on Jess Phillips.

We mention this after Ian Hislop was asked about him on LBC by presenter Andrew Marr and the Private Eye editor’s characterisation of the ‘media adolescent’ and the state we find ourselves in now is an important, essential listen.

“We should have got on to him early on” Ian Hislop’s takedown of Elon Musk is a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/mF5Zz6rqrq — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 9, 2025

And in particular, this.

‘How’s that on a scale of medieval misogyny?’ Private Eye editor Ian Hislop tells @AndrewMarr9 that Elon Musk is ‘riddled with contradictions’. pic.twitter.com/33XoDFrKQi — LBC (@LBC) January 8, 2025

Never better put.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

That is absolutely the nub of the matter…these people have no morality. Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Thiel, Trump, etc, etc. Arrogant, money-obsessed narcissists, every one. — Simon Hartley #Socialist (@FredMadagascar) January 9, 2025

2.

BANG ON IAN! @PrivateEyeNews Editor, Ian Hislop, is a national treasure. So many times he has intelligently commented, way ahead of the others. https://t.co/yP0Ll1jWD8 — MartinTerryIND (@MartinTerryIND) January 9, 2025

3.

“No morality at all, absolutely none”. Ian sums it up perfectly. — Paddy Briggs ️‍ (@PaddyBriggs) January 9, 2025

4.

Ian Hislop, as always, the voice of reason — MaryRose (@dee04_meh) January 8, 2025

5.

Ian Hislop making total sense. https://t.co/1zQryX6lO4 — The middle-aged backpacker (@BackpackingMod) January 8, 2025

6.