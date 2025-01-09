Politics elon musk Ian Hislop private eye

The brilliant Ian Hislop on ‘media adolescent’ Elon Musk and the state we’re in now is an important, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2025

We’re only nine days into the new year and it’s already shaping up to be the Year of the Musk.

Elon Musk has essentially set the entire news agenda over the last few days, from funding (or not funding) Respect UK to grooming gangs and his appalling attack on Jess Phillips.

We mention this after Ian Hislop was asked about him on LBC by presenter Andrew Marr and the Private Eye editor’s characterisation of the ‘media adolescent’ and the state we find ourselves in now is an important, essential listen.

And in particular, this.

Never better put.

