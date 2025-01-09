‘What are some British expressions that only British people understand?’ – 23 answers that will have you chuffed to bits

Life Britain reddit

If you’re a native Brit, you’ll be so comfortable with using odd expressions that you won’t even think about all the weird and wonderful things coming out of your mouth.

If you’re from another country, however, you’ll be bemused and perplexed by some of the phrases you hear on a daily basis. Over on the AskUK subreddit, Altruistic_Product50 asked: ‘What are some British expressions that only British people understand?’ and followed it up with this.

‘American here. I like British stuff and get a kick out of learning the differences in British English and American English. Would love to hear more British expressions!’

And British people were only to happy to help.

1.

‘Why is the big light on?’

–dickwildgoose

2.

‘Put wood int’ hole!’

–nefarious_otter

3.

‘I couldn’t care less. Americans tend to say I could care less. Which doesn’t make sense because it’s like well, go on then.’

–justhereforthecrac

4.

‘One of the non-British girls at my workplace wanted to know what the word ‘stroppy’ meant – she had heard it elsewhere and asked a few of the other office staff to explain it to her. After learning it could be paired with the word ‘cow’ she now has a new favourite expression.’

–lilbunnygal

5.

”As rough as a badger’s arse’ is one of my favourites. People use it to describe a horrible hangover or illness.’

–TransatlanticMadame

6.

‘Bloody Nora!’

–Jake02345

7.

‘A baw hair. Precise unit of measurement.’

–thehewguy1888

8.

‘Shall I be mother?’. It means do you want me to pour you some tea/coffee.’

–mr-dirtybassist

9.

‘That’s like coals to Newcastle. ‘

–davus_maximus

10.

‘It’s looking black over Bill’s mother’s. Means the weather looks dark, like rain is on the way.’

–mightyfishfingers

11.

‘Shall we have some picky bits for tea?’

–Anxious-Raccoon-1732